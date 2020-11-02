Election 2020 Links to Review ALL of Our Election Analysis

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 2, 2020 12:52 PM
7 views
US American flag with a vote being posted in ballot box
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

In a little more than 24 hours, the US will start tallying the ballots from one of the most contentious and potentially consequential elections in recent memory. We’ll be covering all the results, market movements, and potential trading opportunities in our election night live blog, but to help our readers prepare, we’ve included the full list of our election-specific reports dating back to July.

Through the below links, you can quickly get “up to speed” on the historical trends, political insights on key markets, analysis of projected policies, and explorations of different election scenarios:

We’ll be referencing these pieces throughout the night on our live blog, so it’s worth reading up now so you don’t have to waste valuable trading time on election night reading background information!


Related tags: Election Biden Trump

Latest market news

DAX, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:51 AM
FTSE 100 Analysis: Blue-chips sink to 3-month low – Top UK stocks
Today 07:22 AM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: The yen dominates the session ahead of US data
Today 05:51 AM
Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Hawkish Fed minutes boosts USD, weighs on gold
Yesterday 11:05 PM
NASDAQ weak, Oil rallies
Yesterday 06:30 PM
EUR/USD outlook turns negative ahead of busy week for USD
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Election articles

Research
European Open: EUR/USD implied volatility spikes ahead of mid-term results
By:
Matt Simpson
November 9, 2022 05:12 AM
    Australian flag
    ASX200 Afternoon Report May 23rd 2022
    By:
    May 23, 2022 05:10 AM
      Research
      What does the ALP's election win mean for the ASX200?
      By:
      May 22, 2022 07:50 PM
        Australian flag
        Where are the tail risks for this weekend's Australian Federal Election?
        By:
        May 16, 2022 03:28 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.