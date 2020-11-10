EUR on the upside ahead of ZEW

Later today, ZEW survey results of November will be released for Germany (current situation at -65.0, expectations at 44.0 expected).
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD has rebounded and now stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above 1.1605. The nearest threshold would be set at September top at 1.2015 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.2150.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
