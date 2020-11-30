EUR remains strong ahead German Inflation

Later today, the German Federal Statistical Office will post November CPI, expected at -0.1% on year. On a monthly basis, it will be expected at -0.7%.
From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD still stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above 1.1745. The nearest threshold would be set at September top at 1.2015 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.2150.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
