EUR/USD analysis: Hot US inflation and rising oil prices support dollar

Stronger-than-expected US PPI sends dollar and yields higher, while rallying crude oil prices further fuel inflation concerns. But US retail sales point to a struggling consumer which could limit dollar’s gains.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 14, 2024 4:28 PM
inflation_03
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD analysis: Stronger-than-expected US PPI sends dollar and yields higher
  • Crude oil rallies 2% to further fuel inflation concerns
  • But US retail sales point to a struggling consumer which could limit dollar’s gains

 

After ignoring CPI data earlier in the week, the US dollar found the latest inflation data too hot to ignore this time. The greenback rallied across the board, causing gold to fall as PPI inflation came in higher than expected, while the breakout in crude oil prices further exacerbated concerns over inflation remaining high for longer. But with key central bank meetings to come next week and given how the dollar has behaved in recent past, i.e., struggling to hold onto its data-driven gains, are we going to see the greenback ease back down again? It is worth noting that retail sales missed expectations, and this may well keep the dollar’s gains in check.

 

EUR/USD analysis: PPI comes in hot

 

Earlier in the day, we saw the hottest annual PPI since September, while the core producer price ex transport remained above 5% for the third month, which is not exactly screaming rate cuts. As a result, the dollar and bond yields rose, which kept the EUR/USD under pressure along with other FX majors and gold.

  • US PPI +0.6% m/m vs. +0.3% expected and last
  • US PPI +1.6% y/y vs. +1.1% expected and +0.9% last

 

Meanwhile, today’s jobs market data – unemployment claims – beat expectations, adding to the strong NFP print on Friday. Initial Claims came in at 209K, better than 218K expected, and slightly weaker than last week’s 210K print. Continuing claims also came in better.

 

US retail sales disappoint

 

Today’s other important macro data, retail sales, missed across the board, while downward revision to the prior month means the large miss we saw in January was even worse…

 

  • Retail sales +0.6% vs. +0.8% expected; previous month -0.8% from -0.6% reported initially
  • Core retail sales +0.3% vs. 0.5% expected
  • Retail sales control group 0.0% vs. +0.4% expected

 

So, for a second month, both headline and core retail sales data have disappointed expectations, and this is something that might prevent the US dollar from recovering more significantly moving forward. With inflation remaining high, and retail sales falling, this suggests consumers are feeling the squeeze. Lately, we have seen a few other macro pointers also pointing to a slowdown in economic activity. If further evidence emerges of a struggling consumer, then we could see the dollar weaken as the odds of a June rate cut increases. However, inflation data will need to weaken and fast.

 

Market Outlook EUR/USD

 

EUR/USD technical analysis

EUR/USD analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

At the time of writing, the EUR/USD was testing its session lows around 1.0885. This level marks the top of a key support range between 1.0850ish to 1.0885, as highlighted on my chart. Previously, this are had served as resistance. We have a short-term bullish trend line converging here too.

 

Therefore, there is the potential for the EUR/USD to rebound from around this area. But given that the drop is driven by macro factors, i.e., rising yields amid strong inflation data, then the bulls must wait for a confirmed reversal candle before looking for bullish setups again.

 

Indeed, if we get a decisive break below the 1.0850 to 1.0885 area then in that case, the bears might step in more aggressive for then they will have had some confirmation to work with i.e., a broken trend line.

 

All told, today’s drop in the EUR/USD is not completely a trend-changing move. The bears had what they were after, and now the onus is on the bulls to show up again and defend their ground.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

 

Related tags: EUR USD Trade Ideas Forex

Latest market news

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
Today 06:29 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
Today 05:13 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
Today 04:02 PM
US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
Today 02:58 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
Today 02:36 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI break down increasingly likely despite OPEC+ efforts
Today 11:49 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest EUR USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
By:
Michael Boutros
December 3, 2024 02:01 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – October 11, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 11, 2024 11:46 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Lower-Low After Lower-High Resistance
      By:
      James Stanley
      August 29, 2024 05:32 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 15, 2024 11:40 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.