EUR/USD analysis: US CPI provides dollar fresh impetus – for now

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 4:00 PM
0 views
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD analysis: CPI hotter, but not a game-changer
  • US CPI steady at 3.7% y/y, a touch stronger than expected
  • EUR/USD technical analysis: May’s low at 1.0635 remains most important short-term level

 

The EUR/USD shed more than 85 pips from the day’s high as the selling accelerated when US CPI data was released. But at the time of writing, it was testing potential support around 1.0550 area. While the slightly stronger US CPI data has given fresh life to the dollar’s bullish trend, inflation was not too hot to be a game-changer. So, watch out for potential post-CPI weakness to creep back into the US dollar, which could help provide support for currency pairs like the EUR/USD.

 

EUR/USD analysis: CPI hotter, but not a game-changer

 

Today’s US economic data didn’t disappoint the dollar bulls, as the greenback rallied across the board. However, they may still get disappointed by the dollar once the dust settles.

 

Ahead of the US CPI today, we had seen the dollar weaken, while government bonds, gold and equity indices had all gained ground. But once the data came out, all these markets fell and the dollar jumped across the board, along with bond yields.

 

In my opinion, the CPI data is not going to be a game changer, insofar as the Fed is concerned. If you look past the headlines, inflation was not too alarming in September. Annual Core CPI was in line at 4.1% y/y or 0.3% month-over-month. What’s more, if you exclude shelter, this measure of inflation rose just by 0.1% month-on-month, which isn’t nearly as frightening as the headline 0.3% rise.

 

So, I doubt today’s CPI will move the needle in as far as November is concerned, meaning the Fed is likely to remain on pause. In fact, inflation could decline more rapidly in the months ahead as the impact of weaker economic growth and the Fed’s past rate hikes filters through.

 

The trouble for foreign currencies is that decline in economic activity have been more severe in economic regions like the Eurozone and UK, than the US. This is why the dollar has remained fairly resilient, with investors reluctant to buy the euro or the pound, or the Aussie for that matter. But that could change, so be on the watch out for a potential bounce in major currency pairs like the EUR/USD and AUD/USD.

 

 

US data recap

 

  • CPI 0.4% M/M, EXP. 0.3%; 3.7% Y/Y, EXP. 3.6%,
  • CPI CORE 0.3% M/M, EXP. 0.3%; 4.1% Y/Y, EXP. 4.1%
  • JOBLESS CLAIMS RISE 209K, EXP. 210K

 

 

EUR/USD technical analysis

EUR/USD analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

As we had highlighted previously, the EUR/USD needed to back above 1.0635 (i.e., the low it had hit in May, before breaking it in September) to tip the balance in the bulls’ favour. We needed to see some confirmation that the recent recovery had some conviction behind it. On the evidence of today’s price action, well there was no commitment from the bulls. The EUR/USD merely rose a few pips above that 1.0635 level, before plunging to 1.0550, where it was trading at the time of writing. This means that the prior support has indeed turned into resistance, with the bearish trend line, which also happens to converge around that 1.0635 level, remaining in place for now.

The EUR/USD therefore remains inside its larger bearish trend. The bulls will now need to see a new solid bullish signal to tip the balance back in their favour. For me, a closing break above that 1.0635/40 level would be the confirmation. Let’s see if the EUR/USD will manage to hold its own around 1.0550 support and recover again as we head deeper into the US session. Wednesday’s low at 1.0581 is now the first trouble area on the upside.

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Trade Ideas CPI

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks muted after hotter than expected inflation data
Today 01:31 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 12, 2023
Today 12:48 PM
Gold, Silver analysis: Metals extend recovery ahead of US CPI
Today 10:30 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecasts :Two trades to watch
Today 07:23 AM
Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
Today 06:32 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Implications should the BOJ never reach escape velocity on rates
Today 03:09 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecasts :Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:23 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro to US dollar forecast: EUR/USD could extend gains as focus turns to US data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 10:38 AM
      interest_rates_03
      S&P 500, EUR/USD analysis: European open – 11/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 04:45 AM
        EUR/USD: Corrective rebound put to the test by packed events calendar
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 01:48 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.