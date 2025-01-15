EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray

A string of failed breakouts in USD/CAD, USD/CHF and EUR/USD despite soft US inflation and big declines in Treasury yields should have traders questioning whether dollar dominance is over.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:54 PM
USD_candlestick
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • US dollar pairs decouple from US rate correlations
  • USD/CAD, USD/CHF, EUR/USD show weak reactions to inflation data
  • Bessent Senate confirmation, US retail sales headline Thursday calendar

Summary

USD/CAD, USD/CHF, and EUR/USD are breaking away from their once-strong correlation with US interest rates and yield spreads, with the relationship significantly weakening in recent weeks.

This shift is evident in their subdued reaction to December's soft US inflation report, despite sharp moves in Treasury yields, suggesting that rates are no longer the dominant driver they once were.

Technicals may have also played a role with failed breakouts witnessed across all three pairs. USD/CAD and USD/CHF both attempted bearish breaks of uptrend support that fizzled, while EUR/USD reversed after breaking wedge resistance.

Does this mean dollar’s dominance is set to continue, or just a temporary setback for those positioning for a reversal?

US rates losing stranglehold over FX universe

The stranglehold US interest rates and yield spreads had over G10 currencies has been dissipating or outright breaking down recently, including in pairs like USD/CHF and EUR/USD which are often heavily influenced by the rates universe.

The chart below illustrates this shift, showing rolling 20-day correlation coefficient scores for USD/CAD, USD/CHF, and EUR/USD against 2025 Fed rate cut expectations (blue), US two, five, 10, and 30-year yields (yellow, green, black, and red respectively), along with 10-year yield spreads (light blue).

EUR CAD CHF correlations Jan 16 2025

Source: TradingView

The previously strong relationship between rates and USD/CAD has disintegrated. While some correlation persists between USD/CHF and EUR/USD with longer-dated US yields, it has noticeably weakened over the past month.

This breakdown may explain the muted price action in these pairs following the US inflation report, despite significant moves in US Treasury yields. Rates are no longer the dominant force they once were, possibly reflecting uncertainty around what executive orders incoming President Donald Trump might issue upon his return to the Oval Office.

Technicals may have also played a role in the subdued price action, with failed breakouts observed across each of these pairs during Wednesday’s session.

USD/CAD bears still eying downside break

CAD Jan 16 2025

Source: TradingView

USD/CAD traded through uptrend support dating back to late September after the inflation report but failed to hold beneath, with the price retracing higher into the close. However, bears appear to be taking another look in early Asian trade, suggesting another breakout attempt may be on the horizon.

RSI (14) and MACD are trending lower, reinforcing a bearish bias near-term. Beneath the uptrend, 1.4280, 1.4195, the 50-day moving average, and 1.4090 are levels of interest.

Should the price bounce convincingly from the uptrend and take out 1.4467, the bearish bias would be invalidated.

<

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

USD/CHF bears thwarted, for now

CHF Jan 16 2025

Source: TradingView

USD/CHF followed a similar trajectory to USD/CAD, with an attempted bearish break of uptrend support ultimately failing after the inflation report. Momentum indicators, including RSI (14) and MACD, are rolling over, while two price reversal signals earlier in the week support a slightly bearish short-term bias.

A break and close beneath the uptrend would solidify expectations of a sustained reversal. Levels to monitor include .9020, the September 2024 uptrend, the 50-day moving average, and .8895.

If trend support holds and recent highs are taken out, the bearish bias would no longer hold.

EUR/USD remains trapped in falling wedge

EUR Jan 16 2025

Source: TradingView

EUR/USD also failed to sustain a breakout, encountering sellers above 1.0345 post-inflation report before reversing lower. Despite this, a bullish bias remains intact for now, with momentum indicators hinting that bearish momentum could be fading.

A break and close above the uptrend and 1.0345 would favour a move higher, potentially targeting 1.0461, the 50-day moving average, 1.0544, and 1.0600. However, if the price breaches recent lows, it would signal that bearish bias is warranted.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas USD CAD EUR/USD USD CHF

Latest market news

Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
Today 10:26 PM
USD/MXN Forecast: The Mexican Peso Recovers Slightly After CPI
Today 10:25 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
Today 07:54 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised to Snap Six-Week Selloff
Today 07:01 PM
How Have US Elections Impacted Gold?
Today 06:20 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low
Today 05:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest APAC session articles

Downward trend
Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:26 PM
    Gold trading
    Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 02:49 AM
      Graph showing a slow uptrend
      USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 02:16 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 10:50 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.