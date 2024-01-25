EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open

The 1-hour chart for EUR/USD is a sight for sore eyes. It lacks a defined trend and has seen bursts of volatility in both directions before reverting to the centre of its sideways chopfest. But with key events within sight, we may be able to get a breakout or at least a clearer picture.

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 37.4 points (0.5%) and currently trades at 7,556.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -3.53 points (-0.01%) and currently trades at 36,222.95
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 223.03 points (1.4%) and currently trades at 16,122.90
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 119.45 points (1.08%) and currently trades at 11,229.60

 

UK and European indices:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -26 points (-0.35%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,501.67
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -6 points (-0.13%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,558.11
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -40 points (-0.24%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 16,849.92

 

US index futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 75 points (0.2%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 0.75 points (0.02%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -4.75 points (-0.03%)

 

Market Outlook EUR/USD

 

Events in focus (GMT):

  • 09:00 – German Ifo business sentiment
  • 13:15 – ECB interest rate decision
  • 13:30 – Canadian average earnings
  • 13:30 – US GDP, jobless claims, durable goods orders, Chicago Fed national activity index
  • 13:45 – ECB press conference
  • 15:15 – ECB President Lagarde speaks

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (1-hour chart):

Whilst this is now what I typically like to see, I can make some sense of the carnage. We have an ECB meeting in a few hours, with US GDP also up for grabs and of course PCE inflation tomorrow. And that means we seem to be in a 'seek and destroy' week, where sudden market moves aim to seek pockets of liquidity out of a trading range before heading for the opposite side.

This is by no means a pleasant trading condition to be in, but it is what it is. That means traders can decide to step aside and wait until a clearer picture emerges or seek bullish reversals around swing lows of bearish ones around swing highs.

Note that the 1-day implied volatility band actually sits in line with the 1-day historical ATR band, which roughly ranges between 1.0825 – 1.0930. Which is in line with yesterday’s high and low.

20240125eurusd

 

