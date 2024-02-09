EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024

Welcome to another edition of Forex Friday. In this week’s report, we will discuss the US dollar, upcoming data releases from the US next week, and why we think the EUR/USD is heading lower. In short, a sluggish Eurozone economy is holding back the euro, while hawkish Fed keeps US dollar underpinned ahead of CPI and retail sales and other data highlights next week.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 9, 2024 10:50 AM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD outlook: Key US data eyed for next week include US CPI and retail sales
  • Sluggish Eurozone economy holding back EUR, while hawkish Fed keeps USD underpinned
  • EUR/USD technical outlook remains bearish

 

Market Outlook EUR/USD

 

Welcome to another edition of Forex Friday. In this week’s report, we will discuss the US dollar, upcoming data releases from the US next week, and why we think the EUR/USD is heading lower.

 

FX markets favour USD while JPY disliked amid not-so-hawkish BoJ

 

The EUR/USD and FX markets in general have been rather quiet, although the yen stole the show this week as comments from the Bank of Japan’s Deputy Governor sent the currency tumbling, lifting the USD/JPY above 149.00 and en route to 150.00. Will it get there today or in the week ahead remains to be seen, but fundamentally there is no major reason to doubt it. The EUR/USD has been drifting lower and looks poised to take out the December low at 1.0723. While the US macro calendar is quiet today, we will have plenty to look forward to in the week ahead, including CPI and retail sales data. The Eurozone macro calendar is quieter, but it should be a busy week for GBP/USD traders, with plenty of market moving data from the UK also scheduled for release.

 

EUR/USD outlook: Key US data eyed for next week

 

In the week ahead, we will have plenty of potentially market-moving data to look forward to from the US, including CPI, PPI, retail sales and consumer sentiment survey.

 

Date

Time (GMT)

Data

Tue Feb 13

1:30pm

Core CPI m/m

CPI m/m

CPI y/y

Thu Feb 15

1:30pm

Core Retail Sales m/m

Empire State Manufacturing Index

Retail Sales m/m

Unemployment Claims

Philly Fed Manufacturing Index

2:15pm

Industrial Production m/m

Fri Feb 16

1:30pm

Core PPI m/m

PPI m/m

Building Permits

3:00pm

Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment

Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations

 

 

Among these, CPI and retail sales are probably the most important macro pointers for the dollar, and thereby EUR/USD outlook, as well as gold and equity markets.

 

This week saw the FX markets largely remain in the favour of the dollar, with the greenback remaining supported despite the lack of any further major news. The week before, a rather strong US jobs report and a few other data pointers came in ahead of expectations, while the Fed Chair Powell and his FOMC colleagues all but ended hopes of an early rate cut. That didn’t stop the big tech rally on Wall Street, however, as the S&P 500 crossed the 5K mark for the first time ever, largely thanks to stronger company earnings reports. A hotter inflation reading could underpin the dollar even further, while a weaker print would be welcomed by gold investors and reduce the bearish EUR/USD outlook.

 

Once CPI is out of the way, the focus will then turn to CPI and the week’s other data highlights. The health of the US consumer has been highlighted by the recent above-forecast retail sales figures, which have beaten expectations in each of the last 6 months. In December, retail sales rose 0.6%, while core sales climbed 0.4%. The stronger retail sales numbers have been accompanied by rising consumer sentiment in the last few months. Correspondingly, the unemployment rate has stayed low, wages growth high and inflation slow to come back down. The Fed has had no reason to loosen its policy sooner than expected. If next week’s data releases including retail sales point to further resilience in US economy, then watch out for more gains for US dollar.

 

Sluggish Eurozone economy holding back the euro

 

The euro has faced difficulties in maintaining its prior efforts to rebound, hindered by consistently sluggish data from the Eurozone. This week’s Eurozone data highlights showed retail sales in the single currency bloc failing to meet projections, and German Industrial Production experiencing a notable downturn in December, underscoring the persistent hurdles confronting the Eurozone's leading economic force. Despite these setbacks, German Factory Orders unexpectedly displayed resilience, posting a substantial rise compared to forecasts. However, this positive outcome was relatively minor in the grand scheme of things. While the ECB has also pushed back against early rate cuts, data here has been weaker than the US, which has allowed the dollar to gain ground against the euro.

 

Apart from German ZEW Economic Sentiment survey and Eurozone Flash GDP estimate, there’s not an awful lot on the agenda from the Euro area in the week ahead, which means the focus for EUR/USD traders will be on the US and dollar side of the equation.

 

EUR/USD outlook: Technical levels and factors to watch

EUR/USD outlook

Source: TraingView.com

 

For the time being, the EUR/USD has found support at its December low of 1.0723, though there remains a good possibility of it breaking below this level soon, possibly as early as today. Since Wednesday, the EUR/USD has been encountering resistance within the 1.0780 to 1.0845 range and has thus far remained below it. The lower boundary of this range corresponds to last Thursday's low, which was breached following a robust US nonfarm payrolls report the next day. The upper boundary of the range coincides with the 200-day moving average. It wouldn't be surprising if the EUR/USD initiates its next downward movement from here, potentially decisively breaking below the December low this time.

 

While there is a chance that the EUR/USD has formed a double bottom pattern, there is limited fundamental rationale for the dollar to begin a downward trend, given recent data surprises and hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve. Therefore, under current circumstances, I would only consider bullish trades on the EUR/USD if we witness a clear bullish reversal pattern emerge first, or if there's a potential breakthrough above the most recent high, just shy of the 1.09 mark, to invalidate the prevailing bearish trend in the EUR/USD.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: EUR USD Forex Friday Forex FX Trade Ideas

Latest market news

EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Today 02:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
Today 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
Yesterday 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Yesterday 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest EUR USD articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 02:00 AM
    Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Pulls Back as USD Holds 105
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 15, 2024 07:29 PM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 15, 2024 10:55 AM
        Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
        U.S. Dollar Price Action Webinar: DXY, Gold, Bitcoin, FX Majors
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 14, 2024 07:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.