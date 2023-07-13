EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 5:14 PM
0 views
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The EUR/USD outlook remained positive as it probed the 1.12 handle, with the dollar continuing to fall for the sixth consecutive day against a basket of foreign currencies. The Dollar Index, meanwhile, was testing 100.00. Investors grew further convinced that July will mark the end of the rate-hiking cycle by the Fed, after the latest inflation data pointed to weakening price pressures.

More on the inflation data below, but first let’s quickly take a look at the EUR/USD’s chart…

EUR/USD outlook: Technical analysis

EUR/USD outlook Source: TradingView.com

 

The explosive breakout we have seen over the past couple of days suggests the EUR/USD bulls will likely remain in control of price action for a while yet, especially as the long-term trend is also bullish – look no further than the slope of the 200-day moving average.

Interestingly, there’s a Fibonacci-based price action in the making, namely a hormonic Butterfly – see the annotation on the chart. With price points X, A, B and C already established, the key question is where will point “D” occur. This is usually where price finds resistance and turns lows. Fibonacci extension levels can be our guide. The 127.2% extension of the BC leg comes in at 1.1220. But given the sharper move in this CD leg compared to the AB wave, I would expect the CD leg to be bigger than the AB leg. Thus, a continuation towards the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at 1.1380 is where I would be looking for the EUR/USD to potentially form at least a temporary top.

Meanwhile, the long-term 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level against the drop from the 2021 high comes in at 1.1275.

In terms of support, Wednesday’s high at 1.1140 is now very important to hold insofar as the short-term EUR/USD outlook is concerned. If that breaks, then the April high at 1.1095 will be the next level to potentially provide support or else we will see a revisit of the more significant support around the 1.10 handle.

 

US PPI falls to slowest in 3 years

Weaker inflation data continued to drive risk-on trade across the financial markets, with equity indices on Wall Street hitting fresh 2023 highs, while several currency pairs broke out as well.  

Following the release of weaker US CPI on Wednesday, which came in well below expectations and triggered a dollar sell-off, today’s PPI data further fuelled the disinflationary trade.

PPI rose just 0.1% year-over-year in June, down from 0.9% in May and below expectations for a 0.4% rise.

The Fed is winning its fight against inflation, by the looks of things, which calls into questions their strong hawkish stance and the likely decision to hike rates again come July 26.

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

  

 

Related tags: EUR/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Forex

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY at support, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Uptrends Continue
Today 03:19 PM
Stagflation: meaning, causes and examples
Today 02:00 PM
S&P500 Outlook: Stocks extend gains driven by easing inflation
Today 01:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 13, 2023
Today 12:50 PM
Pound analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY outlook positive as data supports more BoE hikes
Today 11:27 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:56 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR/USD articles

Rocket taking off on a bright day
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD at 16-month highs above 1.11 as CPI misses
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 03:06 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Yesterday 07:25 AM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      USD/JPY and USD/CAD continue to slide ahead of US CPI and BOC meeting
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 05:03 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        USD/JPY, DAX, FTSE and EUR/USD outlook - Technical Tuesday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 11, 2023 01:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.