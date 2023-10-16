EUR/USD probes resistance ahead of CPI, Fed speakers: European open – 18/10/2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:49 AM
Bank notes of different currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 12.4 points (0.18%) and currently trades at 7,068.50
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -26.31 points (-0.08%) and currently trades at 32,013.98
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -18.09 points (-0.1%) and currently trades at 17,755.25
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -6.16 points (-0.05%) and currently trades at 12,168.24

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 7.5 points (0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,682.71
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 1 points (0.02%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,153.32
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 13 points (0.08%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,264.69

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -13 points (-0.04%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -5 points (-0.11%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -22.5 points (-0.15%)

 

20231018indices

 

It seems that all of that stimulus is finally beginning to take effect, with a data from China showing that GDP, retail sales,  industrial production and unemployment beat expectations. Fixed asset may have disappointed, but you rarely get them all. But on the back of such disappointing Q2, I think Beijing will be happy with the progress, even if it means they’ll likely still miss their 5% target for the year. Still, perhaps the World Bank and IMF may have to lift their recently downgraded forecasts for China if the trend persists.

President Biden is due to arrive in Israel today to support for the country, as the world waits to see if the conflict draws in other nations from the Middle East.

US yields were slightly lower during Wednesday’s Asian session, although it does little to remove the fact that they’re either at or just below multi-year highs. Strong US retail sales and output served as a reminder that the Fed may need to do more to fight inflation, sending US yields broadly higher on Tuesday.  Yet US and European indices continued to hold their ground despite being alarmed just two weeks ago that yields traded at similar levels. It seems equities are more focussed on the fact the Middle East conflict in in a holding pattern whilst Joe Biden makes his way to Israel to show US support.

Take note that today’s UK inflation report could be the decider as to whether the BOE opt to bike once more at their next meeting. If inflation data from Canada and New Zealand are anything to go by, perhaps we’ll get off likely and the BOE could pause. But until we see wage and employment data falter, the BOE are not likely to remove the threat of further hikes.

 

 

Events in focus (GMT+1):

  • 07:00 – UK CPI, PPI
  • 10:00 – Eurozone CPI, ECB president Lagarde speaks
  • 13:30 – US building permits
  • 17:00 – Fed Waller Speaks
  • 17:30 – FOMC member Williams speaks
  • 18:00 – FOMC member Bowman speaks
  • 20:15 – FOMC member Harker speaks

 

20231018forex

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

I outlined a bias for AUD/USD and EUR/USD to bounce from their cycle lows and, so far, so good. EUR/USD reached the initial target near trend resistance and last Wednesday’s low, and it is now down to today’s eurozone inflation and comments from Fed members as to which side of it EUR/USD closes today.

 

20231018eurusd

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (1-hour chart):

Similar to GBP/USD, it’s possible that the US dollar advance is overstretched and needs to extend is retracement lower, which could see EUR/USD complete an ABB correction against its bearish trend. Clearly, a fly in the ointment is stronger US yields. But if euro CPI and Fed comments stack the correct way, a move higher for EUR/USD is not as far fetched as it may seem – given the depth of its losses in H2.

If we see wave equality (A + C) then the retracement may stall around 1.0680, but also take note that the 138.2% projection resides near a 61.8% retracement level. Still, we need to at least see it break above 1.0600 to break trend resistance, otherwise a move to 1.05 could be on the cards.

 

20231018eurusdD1

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas FTSE EUR/USD European Open

Latest market news

China A50, USD/CNH: Turning point for China markets as economic recovery gathers steam?
Today 03:06 AM
AUD/USD: Monthly indicators in China’s ‘data dump’ to dictate direction
Yesterday 11:58 PM
WTI crude oil, GBP/AUD analysis: Asian Open – 18/10/2023
Yesterday 09:42 PM
Russell 2000 small cap rally extended, bullish signal
Yesterday 05:20 PM
Crude oil, USD/CNH, EUR/USD outlook in focus - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 04:51 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks falls after strong retail sales data, yields rise
Yesterday 01:13 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD probes resistance ahead of CPI, Fed speakers: European open – 18/10/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:49 AM
    Energy
    WTI crude oil, GBP/AUD analysis: Asian Open – 18/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 09:42 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Crude oil, USD/CNH, EUR/USD outlook in focus - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:51 PM
        stocks_05
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 17, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 11:49 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.