EUR/CAD, FTSE forecasts: Two trades to watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 8:23 AM
9 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/CAD falls after OPEC+ cuts oil output 

  • CAD boosted by gains in oil after OPEC+ output cut 
  • CAD & EUR manufacturing PMI data due 
  • EUR/CAD tests multi-month rising trendline support 

EUR/CAD is falling, extending losses from the previous week, as investors digest a surprise move over the weekend by OPEC, cutting oil output by 1.16 bpd. 

Remove comes in addition to OPEC’s previously agreed 2 million bpd production cut, putting the total cut at 3.16 million barrels which equates to around 3.7% of global demand. The decision has boosted oil prices by over $5 in early trade, lifting the loonie. 

Looking ahead, attention will shift to Canadian manufacturing PMI data after activity expanded at a slower pace of 51.4 in March after expanding in February at 52.4. 

The data comes after GDP data on Friday showed that the Canadian economy grew at a faster pace than expected in January of 0.5%, after contracting -0.1% in December. Stronger growth and higher oil prices are at odds with the BoC’s recent decision to pause rate hikes.  

Canadian jobs data will be in focus on Thursday, and a strong labour market could fuel bets that the BoC could resume rate hikes. 

Meanwhile, the euro is trading under pressure, extending losses from Friday when inflation cooled by more than expected to 6.9% YoY, down from 8.5% thanks to falling energy prices. Still, with core inflation proving to be very sticky, the ECB is likely to keep hiking rates.  

While rising oil prices could be good news for the loonie, the prospect of higher inflation in the eurozone raises the chances of a recession. 

Eurozone manufacturing PMI data will also be in focus today and is expected to confirm the preliminary reading of 47.1 in March, down from 47.8. 

Where next for EUR/CAD? 

After running into resistance at 1.4940 a 1 year high. EUR/CAD has been trending lower. The price is testing a multi-month rising trendline and the RSI is neutral.  

A break below the trendline at 1.46, which is also the level which offered resistance in January, would be key, exposing the 50 sma at 1.4545.  The break below here opens the door to 1.4490, the March 15 low. 

On the flip side, should buyers successfully defend the rising trendline support, bulls could look to rise above 1.48, last week’s high, before brining 1.4945 back into focus. 

 

 

eurcad chart

FTSE rises boosted by oil majors 

  • Oil majors track oil prices higher 
  • UK manufacturing PMI to confirm 48 
  • FTSE rises above 50 sma towards 7700 

The FTSE is rising, outperforming its European peers thanks to the heavily weighted oil majors. The likes of BP and Shell are pushing higher as they track oil prices northwards falling the surprise OPEC+ oil production cut. 

However, the oil output cut is weighing on other areas of the index, given that it could mean that inflation will cool at a slower pace. 

While UK inflation remains in double digits, the BoE expects it to fall to 2.9% by the end of the year. Higher oil prices could make that target less likely. Ci 

Looking ahead, UK manufacturing PMI data will be in focus and is expected to confirm that the sector contracted at a faster pace in March, with the PMI dropping to 48 from 49.3 in February. 

Where next for the FTSE? 

The FTSE 100 rebounded from the 7200 March low, rising above the 200 sma and the 50 sma, which, combined with the RSI pushing above 50 keeps buyers hopeful of further gains. 

Buyers will look for a rise above 7700 round number and late January low to expose the 50 sma at 7763. 

On the flip side, failure to close above the 50 sma could see the price test support at 7630, the November high, before exposing the 200 sma at 7445. A break below here negates the near-term up-trend. 

 

 

 

ftse chart
Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil EUR CAD FTSE

Latest market news

European Open: Swiss inflation, flash PMI and ISM manufacturing reports in focus
Today 04:37 AM
A surprise OPEC+ output cut is a thorn in the side for disinflation
Today 12:39 AM
The Week Ahead: ISM, PMI’s, NFP and two CB meetings in focus
April 1, 2023 11:23 AM
Moderating inflation data boosts Indices, Commodities
March 31, 2023 07:52 PM
S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
March 31, 2023 12:28 PM
Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
March 31, 2023 12:12 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
European Open: Swiss inflation, flash PMI and ISM manufacturing reports in focus
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:37 AM
    Research
    A surprise OPEC+ output cut is a thorn in the side for disinflation
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 12:39 AM
      Congress building
      S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 31, 2023 12:28 PM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 31, 2023 12:12 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.