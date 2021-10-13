EUR/CAD: Lopsided short positioning may hint at a bullish reversal

When a market is seeing lopsided short positioning in deeply oversold territory after an historic collapse, the risks of an abrupt trend change start to rise...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 13, 2021 3:32 PM
Downward trend
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

As my colleague Joe Perry noted in his Currency Pair of the Week article, the loonie has been on absolute tear of late, with the ongoing rally in the price of oil, Canada’s most important export, and more recently, Friday’s strong Canadian jobs report pushing the loonie to test multi-year highs against a number of its major rivals.

Check out our guide to the Canadian dollar!

Keying in on the EUR/CAD cross, our traders have certainly taken notice: According to our internal data, a staggering 91% of outstanding volume short the pair across StoneX Retail platforms. As the chart below shows, the lopsided positioning has paid off in recent weeks, with EUR/CAD shedding more than 700 pips from its peak near 1.5100 to yesterday’s low below 1.4400 in the last three weeks alone; this marks the sharpest 3-week fall in half a decade!

fxeurcad10132021

Source: TradingView, StoneX

One of the first axioms any new trader learns is that “the trend is your friend” and the near-term trend in EUR/CAD is undeniably bearish…but it’s equally true that no trend lasts forever and the risk of a sharp bullish reversal in EUR/CAD is growing. For one, the extreme bearish positioning is a potential contrarian indicator; after all if “everyone” is already short a pair, it suggests that there may be less incremental selling pressure to push rates lower regardless of future fundamental and technical developments.

Meanwhile, the momentum oscillators on the pair are beyond stretched. Both the RSI and Slow Stochastic indicators are deep in oversold territory, showing both a strong past downtrend and a market that may be vulnerable to a sharp rally on any “good” (or even “less bad”) news, such as a dip in the price of oil or any decent data of the Eurozone.

Moving forward, the key level to watch will be 1.4445, which marks the confluence of the weekly high and the top of the bearish channel. If that level gives way in the coming days, it could mark a changing of the proverbial tide and open the door for a sharp rally in the deeply oversold pair as the overwhelming number of retail shorts look to close their positions en masse.

Of course, no analysis is foolproof, but when a market is seeing lopsided short positioning in deeply oversold territory after an historic collapse, the risks of an abrupt trend change start to rise.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: CAD Technical Analysis Forex EUR

Latest market news

EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
Today 01:06 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
Today 10:13 AM
USD/JPY Forecast: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Today 04:51 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
Yesterday 10:49 PM
A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
Yesterday 10:48 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Uptrend Intact After CPI Release
Yesterday 09:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Post-BOC Rate Cut: USD/CAD Pushes Tepid Initial Breakout
By:
James Stanley
October 23, 2024 02:57 PM
    Research
    JPY, EUR, CAD, AUD, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 1, 2024 03:53 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 5, 2024 05:25 AM
        Forex trading
        USD, CAD, Gold, Copper, VIX, Wall Street analysis: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 20, 2024 04:04 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.