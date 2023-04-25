EUR/JPY outlook positive despite pullback

Today 2:03 PM
14 views
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend

The EUR/JPY eased off around 70 pips on the session, after reaching its highest level since 2014 on Monday. On Tuesday, it fell back because of 1) a mild sell-off in risk-sensitive assets; 2) a drop in global bond yields, boosting the appeal of the lower-yielding yen; 3) stronger-than-expected Japanese CPI data (2.9% vs. 2.6% expected), and 4) profit-taking ahead of the BoJ rate decision. But thanks to a hawkish ECB and a still-dovish BoJ, we maintain a bullish longer-term EUR/JPY outlook and reckon 150.00 is not out of reach.

 

Risk off weighs on EUR/JPY

 

Risk appetite soured in the first half of Tuesday’s session as shares in UBS fell to trigger a sell-off in European markets, while mostly positive earnings on Wall Street failed to lift US futures. The not-so-positive reaction in the equity markets weighed on risk-sensitive currency pairs, including the AUD/USD, EUR/JPY and GBP/USD. As the US dollar rebounded, down went metal prices, led by a 3% drop in palladium, while copper (-2.5%) and silver (-2.3%) also experienced sharp falls.

 

The EUR/USD was clinging onto the 1.10 handle at the time of writing. But it looked vulnerable amid the general dollar strength. That said, we maintain our longer-term bullish view on the EUR/USD as the ECB seems determined to remain on a hawkish path.

 

However, in the short-term, thanks to the rebound in USD and ahead of key US data releases this week, we wouldn’t rule out some pullback/consolidation in the EUR/USD exchange rate. Consequently, we prefer to concentrate on euro crosses in this market environment. The EUR/JPY comes to mind.

 

Why has the euro been rising?

In short, because of continued hawkish talk by ECB officials as inflation remains uncomfortably high.

 

CPI in the region cooled in March to 6.9% YoY from 8.5% the month before. But at 3.5 times the ECB’s target, it is just too high to ease off the gas just yet. What’s more, core inflation is at a record high. The ECB is thus very likely to raise rates for a seventh consecutive time at its meeting on May 4, by at least 25 basis points.

 

French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau on Monday said that “there may be a need for a few more hikes…[as] neither inflation excluding energy and food nor broader underlying indicators show clear and convergent signs of a change in the trend. However, he added that they should be limited in number and now in size. This is because “most of the future impact on the economy is due to what is already in the pipeline, so we have travelled most of the way.”

 

Others, such as Gabriel Makhlouf have said similar things in recent days i.e., that pausing the tightening campaign would be a premature move. “Indeed, and again based on the evidence we have to-date, rates will need to continue at restrictive levels to help reset the balance between supply and demand in the economy and bring down inflation.” 

 

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said that “this is still not the right time to stop. Beyond that, I don’t have a crystal ball; it will depend on the economic data.”

 

Several other ECB officials also echo this sentiment, while some, like Isabel Schnabel, are even more hawkish. The latter said a 50 bp rate hike was not off the table.

 

Indeed, the market odds of 25 basis point hike is above 50%, and there’s a 1 in 3 chance of a larger 50 bp hike.

 

 

Ueda will disappoint policy change expectations

Friday’s Bank of Japan meeting will be the first under the leadership of the new Bank of Japan Governor, Kazuo Ueda. Given that Ueda has already mentioned that he will continue with the BOJ's current policy stance, the yen struggled to find much love in recent days. While we would be mindful of a potential surprise with regards to the BoJ’s yield curve control (YCC) settings, we highly doubt that any changes will be announced at this particular meeting. That said, any policy changes would likely trigger a sharp rally in the yen and a sell-off in yen crosses like USD/JPY and AUD/JPY.

 

One reason why the BOJ might avoid altering its policy is concerns about Japan returning to deflation. This means it may postpone any plans to change the YCC policy until next year – which is why our EUR/JPY outlook remains bullish.

 

 

EUR/JPY outlook: More gains likely

On Monday, the EUR/JPY extended its rally to its highest level since 2014, before a combination of profit-taking and slight risk aversion caused it to fall back. I reckon the EUR/JPY is still heading towards 150.00, thanks to the ever-increasing divergence between European and Japanese monetary policy divergence.

 

So, while some short-term weakness should be expected after an extended run, and a potential false breakout technical reversal pattern, be on the lookout for fresh bullish signals to emerge, which could precede a fresh rally to a new multi-year high.

 

The EUR/JPY was actually testing a potential level of support around 147.50-147.55 area at the time of writing, which meant there was a slim chance for a rebound heading deeper into Tuesday’s session. This area was the high of Friday’s range, when it formed a bullish hammer candle. With rates extending higher on Monday, dip-buyers might step in here to provide support, if sentiment improves towards risk assets later.

 

EUR/JPY traders should be watching price action closely on the smaller time frames to spot any potential bullish opportunities.

 

If we don’t see that confirmation, then the bulls must remain patient as the weakness could extend for a bit longer.

 

EUR/JPY

 Source: TradingView.com

 

Related tags: EUR/JPY Trade Ideas Forex

Latest market news

S&P500 forecast: Stocks fall ahead of earnings from Microsoft & Alphabet
Today 01:12 PM
Range trading: definition, strategies and indicators
Today 10:30 AM
GBP/USD forecast, DAX forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:16 AM
Indices mark time waiting for the Fed
Yesterday 05:47 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Currency Pair of the Week
Yesterday 04:45 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: META earnings to decline for 6th straight quarter?
Yesterday 03:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR/JPY articles

Graphic of trading data chart
AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook: Yen high on CPI and talk of YCC change
By:
Matt Simpson
April 21, 2023 04:28 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Dollar, Crude and Yen outlook: Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 11, 2023 03:20 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: Aussie inflation comes in soft, China PMI’s beat, BOE in focus
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 1, 2023 04:54 AM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/JPY in focus ahead of ECB decision
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 21, 2022 10:44 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.