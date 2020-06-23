Europe Points Higher After China Trade Mix Up PMIs Next

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 23, 2020 3:12 AM
1 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
After some whipsaw action in the Asian session as the White House’s stance on China was thrown into confusion, the waters have calmed, and European bourses are pointing to a mildly higher open.

Trump was the saving grace, walking back on Trade Secretary Perter Navarro’s assertion that the trade deal with China was over. Trump swiftly contradicted the claim, saying that the China trade deal was “fully intact”. 

There is no smoke without fire. Navarro is one of the most outspoken critics of China among Trump’s senior advisors. However, we know that relations between the US and China have been on a knife’s edge for a while. The market movements overnight show that the markets are still sensitive to US – Sino trade relations. There is a good chance that US – China trade relations could return with vigor in the second part of the year as the global economy recovers from covid-19 outbreak and as we head towards the US elections.

Reopening optimism overshadows second wave fears
Concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections remain, although Beijing has seen fewer new cases, lifting sentiment. However, Germany’s recent flare up has seen the R rate push higher again. 

Optimism surrounding the reopening of the UK economy is adding to the risk on mood, with Boris Johnson expected to announce a reduction in the 2 meter rule, in addition to adding cinema’s, museums and galleries to the list of premises able to reopen on 4th July. Expectations of US and Spanish stimulus are also bolstering the mood in the market ahead of Purchasing Mangers Index data.

PMIs to show the worst has past
Looking ahead, the focus shifts towards purchasing managers index data which will released from the UK, Eurozone and the US providing a decent picture as to how the economic recovery is developing.

PMIs across the board are expected to confirm that April was the trough from the coronavirus economic catastrophe and that the recovery has been gathering pace ever since. Service sector and manufacturing sector PMI readings are expected to reveal that the pace of contraction slowed again in Jun. The data is also expected to show that activity in the sectors remains in contraction, with the service sector, which bore the brunt of the lockdown measures, lagging.

In the UK the manufacturing sector PMI is expected to increase to 45 in June, up from 40.7. The service sector is due to jump from 29 in May to 39.5 this month. A better than expected reading could boost the Pound and keep risk sentiment buoyant, supporting stocks.

Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
September 29, 2023 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
September 29, 2023 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
September 29, 2023 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
September 29, 2023 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
September 29, 2023 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
September 29, 2023 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
FTSE 100 forecast: Top stocks to watch ahead of FTSE rebalance
By:
Joshua Warner
September 6, 2023 01:49 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: UK GDP surprise lifts pound and sinks stocks – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 11, 2023 07:04 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Glencore shares drop despite additional returns – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 8, 2023 07:09 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.