European Market Open Dec 30

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 30, 2020 2:16 AM
9 views
UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags with Big Ben in background
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

FTSE 100 to open higher

The FTSE 100 is set to open 0.3% higher at 6610.5 after ending at 6589.9 yesterday. The index briefly touched its highest level since March during yesterday’s session before giving back most of those gains to end the day slightly higher.

European indices set for positive start

The Euro STOXX Index is called to open 0.2% higher at 3576.5 from 3568.7 at the end of play on Tuesday.

France’s CAC 40 is called to open 0.3% higher at 5607.0 from 5588.0 at the last close.

Germany’s DAX is set to open 0.2% higher at 13755.5 from 13730.4. The index reached its highest level since early February in yesterday’s session before falling back to the end the day higher.

 

UK MPs to vote on Brexit deal

Parliament is being recalled today to allow MPs to vote on the Brexit deal, formally named the EU (future relationship) Bill. Politicians have been given little time to evaluate the deal that was announced late on December 24, but it is widely expected to be approved thanks to the Conservative government’s large majority and the opposition Labour party’s support.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to say in a speech today ahead of the vote that the deal allows the country to take control of its laws but also to maintain a close friendship with the bloc.

On the other side of the Channel, EU ambassadors have already provisionally approved the deal and will formally ratify it sometime in January.

UK prepares for tougher coronavirus restrictions

The UK government will conduct its latest review of the tiered restrictions in place today to stop the spread of coronavirus. UK cases have climbed to new record highs and there are now more people being treated for the virus in hospital than ever before.

Swathes of the country were placed into the strictest tier 4 restrictions on December 26 and more places are expected to be placed under the strictest rules within the next few days. Some reports suggest new, harsher restrictions could be introduced in the worst-hit areas. Health secretary Matt Hancock is due to speak to the House of Commons about the findings of the review this afternoon.

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford university vaccine

The UK medicines regulator this morning approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford university. It is the second vaccine to be approved by the UK after the Pfizer-BioNTech was given the green light earlier this year.

The vaccine is expected to offer major advantages due to its low cost and because it can be stored and transported easier than the Pfizer-BioNTech one, which needs to be stored at very low temperatures. The UK has bought 100 million doses of the vaccine and the jab should start to be rolled-out early in 2021.

Forex: EUR/USD hits 8-month high

GBP/USD traded at 1.35432 this morning, up 0.3% from 1.35033 at the end of play yesterday.

EUR/USD was also up 0.3% at 1.22829 – its highest level since April - from 1.22414 at the last close.

Meanwhile, EUR/GBP traded broadly flat at 0.90694 from 0.90717.

Start trading the opportunities in the forex market today.

Commodities: Oil and gold both rise

Brent traded at $51.42 in early morning trade, up from $51.17 at yesterday’s close, while WTI followed higher to $48.26 from $48.12.

 

Gold traded at $1881 this morning from $1878 yesterday.

Start trading gold and other precious metals today.  

Market-moving events in the economic calendar

Today’s economic calendar sees the KOF Swiss leading indicator at 0800 GMT and Swiss ZEW survey at 0900 GMT. This afternoon sees the US Chicago PMI at 1445 GMT and pending home sales at 1500 GMT.

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

Related tags: Commodities Forex

Latest market news

Are US deposits safe? Don’t bank on it Nasdaq bulls
Today 01:44 AM
FOMC meeting recap: Dollar dives on “dovish hike”
Yesterday 06:57 PM
Suderman Says: Rates up as expected, but peak in sight?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Algorithmic trading guide for beginners
Yesterday 02:00 PM
US Open: Futures flat ahead of the Fed rate decision
Yesterday 01:06 PM
GBP/JPY extends recovery as hot CPI boosts BoE hike odds
Yesterday 12:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
Technical Tuesday: Crude Oil
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 21, 2023 04:30 PM
    Oil rig in the sea
    Crude plummets - will OPEC come to rescue?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 15, 2023 05:00 PM
      Commodity
      Commodity prices forecast to be strong in 2023
      By:
      Paul Walton
      March 13, 2023 05:34 PM
        road sign
        US Natural Gas at lowest level since August 2020
        By:
        Joe Perry CMT
        February 22, 2023 08:18 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.