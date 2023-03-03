European Open: Be careful what you wish for with today’s ISM report

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 3, 2023 6:13 AM
31 views
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 28.2 points (0.39%) and currently trades at 7,283.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 441.53 points (1.61%) and currently trades at 27,940.00
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 178.53 points (0.87%) and currently trades at 20,607.99
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 12.52 points (0.09%) and currently trades at 13,541.93

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 25 points (0.31%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,969.04
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 25 points (0.59%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,265.59
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 60 points (0.39%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,387.64

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -18 points (-0.05%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -5.25 points (-0.13%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -24.25 points (-0.2%)

 

 

Japan’s inflation may have peaked:

Tokyo’s inflation put in a surprisingly low number, with CPI falling to 3.4% y/y from 4.4%, and core CPI fell to 3.3% y/y from 4.3%. And as Tokyo is a great lead for Japan’s nationwide inflation, it’s a pretty strong signal that inflation may have peaked. Under normal circumstances, this would send the respective currency lower (in this case the yen) as it likely signals a les hawkish central bank. But what good is that when the BOJ are already at an ultra-easy stance? But whilst this means little for the BOJ’s monetary policy, it is at least a minor victory for global disinflation.

20230303JPCPI

 

ISM Non-manufacturing (services) report in focus:

Depending on how you look at it, good data is not always good to see. And that’s what could make today’s ISM report the more interesting if it comes in hot. Last month we saw a solid rebound and expansion for the services sector, alongside a strong rebound with new orders. And that’s good, right? Well, not if you want lower interest rates. Inflation remains elevated, the Fed remain hawkish, which means another strong ISM report simply provides more reason for the Fed to hike by 25 or even 50bps in March.

20230303ism

But another metric to keep a close eye on is ‘prices paid’. Services inflation remains a thorn in the side for the Fed, and you can see why when you see how elevated the ISM services ‘prices paid’ index has remained since the pandemic. But it will be even more closely watched today as the recent ISM manufacturing report showed a surprise expansion for prices paid. Therefore, if we’re to see the services prices rise alongside stronger ISM and new orders, it solidifies the case for a more hawkish Fed and stronger US dollar. So how good do you want it? Be careful what you with for.

 

USD/JPY 1-hour chart:

20230303usdjpyFX

USD/JPY has been grinding higher on the daily chart, inching its way towards the 200-day MA. It’s a key level the world is watching, and one that will more than likely cap as resistance. At least initially. But it does appear that it wants to have another leg higher, which could provide a near-term bullish opportunity into the key level.

Prices have retraced from this week’s high but found support above a prior swing high, the 50-hour MA and 38.2% Fibonacci ratio. Prices are currently meandering around the daily pivot point, but if momentum turns higher then our bias remains bullish above 136.40 ad for an initial move to 137, a break above which brings 137.20 / 200-day MA into focus.

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20230303calendarGMT

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD/JPY ISM Forex

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 12:56 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 11:05 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        Earnings This Week: GameStop, Tencent and Wetherspoons
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 09:29 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.