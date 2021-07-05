European Open Chinas PMI Sags Potential Bull Flag GBPUSD

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 5, 2021 1:44 AM
5 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 11.5 points (0.16%) and currently trades at 7,320.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -170.32 points (-0.59%) and currently trades at 28,614.04
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -128.7 points (-0.45%) and currently trades at 28,181.72

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 16 points (0.23%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,139.27
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 3 points (0.07%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,087.31
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 8 points (0.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,658.09

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 152.85 points (0.44%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -11.5 points (-0.08%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -6 points (-0.14%)

 

Indices:

China’s services PMI fell to 50.3 from 55.1, which is quite a significant monthly drop by historical standards. The rise in coronavirus cases in southern China has weighed on the sector, and it now shows the potential to dip below 50 to denote contraction should cases continue to rise this month.

Asian equities were mostly higher as they tracked the strong finish on Wall Street ahead of their 3-day weekend. Japanese shares bucked this trend as rising coronavirus cases weighed on sentiment. BOJ Governor Kuroda reiterated the central bank’s readiness to ease policy further is required to do so, and they’re keeping a close eye on the development of the coronavirus panic. Economic activity is expected to remain beneath its potential for ‘some time’.

After several ups and downs last week the FTSE 100 closed -0.18% last week and was effectively flat on Friday. Losses in the banking sectors offset earlier gains from miners, resulting in a -0.03% los and Doji candle on the daily chart.

The 7095 – 7100 zone is an important area for bulls to defend early in the session. And despite Friday’s reversed gains the hourly trend structure remains bullish whilst prices hold above the 7064.66 low.

The DAX has presented choppy, directional trading conditions over the past two weeks. Until we see a break beneath Wednesday’s 15,461.20 low or Tuesday’s 15752.90 high then range trading strategies are preferred. Within that range, 15,550 – 15,565 is a likely support level as it comprises of the monthly pivot point, Friday’s low and the most actively traded area between Wednesday and Thursday.

 

FTSE 350: Market Internals




FTSE 350: 4082.3 (-0.03%) 02 July 2021

  • 243 (69.23%) stocks advanced and 96 (27.35%) declined
  • 23 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 1 fell to new lows
  • 83.19% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 54.7% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 19.94% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 6.91%   -  Watches of Switzerland Group PLC  (WOSG.L) 
  • + 3.80%   -  GCP Student Living PLC  (DIGS.L) 
  • + 3.53%   -  888 Holdings PLC  (888.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -6.59%   -  AO World PLC  (AO.L) 
  • -5.36%   -  Micro Focus International PLC  (MCRO.L) 
  • -2.61%   -  Network International Holdings PLC  (NETW.L) 

 

Forex:

The US dollar was the strongest currency overnight and CHF and CAD are currently the weakest currencies. Although with lack of news flow ranges have remained very thin. Main data points today are final PMI reads for Germany, eurozone and the UK. Given that the US is celebrating Independence Day then trading volumes will be lower due to exchanges being closed and, unless we see a catalyst, volatility may also remain on the low side.

GBP/USD is forming a potential bull flag on the hourly chart to indicate another leg higher. The consolidation is so far remaining beneath trend resistance, but given the sharp bullish reversal seen at Friday’s low we are hopeful bulls can try to take it higher today.

Should prices move initially lower today, we would like to see them hold above the daily pivot near 1.3800 before seeking bullish reversal patterns. A break above the trendline brings the daily R1 level into focus which is just beneath the 1.3873 high.

 

Learn how to trade forex

 

Commodities:

Silver prices are trading around Friday’s highs and seemingly headed for $27.00. Unlike gold it has held above its 200-day eMA, although it may face resistance at the 26.70 low which is also where the 200-hour average resides. Given the bullish trend structure on the hourly chart our bias remains bullish above the 25.92 low.

Soybean futures consolidated between Thursday and Friday near the highs of the week, after rallying over 6% from its 50-week eMA on Wednesday. Ultimately, a break above Thursday’s high assumes bullish continuation, and we’d be interested to see any low volatility retracements build a base above 1308’6 – 1400’2. Take note that we will have to wait until tomorrow as the exchange is closed due to Independence Day in the US.

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

 

Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Forex Commodities GBP

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Rolls Royce shares pop on huge beat – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
July 26, 2023 07:15 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Vodafone shares rise on sales beat – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 24, 2023 07:11 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Surprise acceleration in UK retail sales – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 21, 2023 07:10 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.