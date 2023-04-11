European Open: Gold bugs eye a break above $2000

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:15 AM
32 views
Gold nuggets
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 101.9 points (1.41%) and currently trades at 7,320.90
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 351.26 points (1.29%) and currently trades at 27,984.92
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 12.48 points (0.06%) and currently trades at 20,343.68
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -45.45 points (-0.34%) and currently trades at 13,169.46

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 51 points (0.66%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,792.56
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 26 points (0.61%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,335.45
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 105 points (0.67%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,702.89

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 46 points (0.14%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 4.5 points (0.11%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -3.5 points (-0.03%)

 

20230411futuresFX
  • Australian consumer confidence rose to its highest level since June 2022 according to Westpac, although it remains 10.4% beneath April 2022 (the month prior to the RBA’s historic rate tightening cycle)
  • Australian business confidence remained ‘resilient’ above its long-term average according to NAB, with softer price pressures also apparent in both business and consumer sentiment surveys
  • Trade ties between China and Australia also continue to improve, with the two reaching a deal to resolve barley dispute and suspend a WTO case
  • China’s consumer and producer prices continued to deflate with CPI falling to an 18-month low of 0.7% y/y, contracting for a second consecutive month at 0.3% m/m and PPI contracting -2.5% y/y
  • AUD was the strongest major during a mild risk-on session overnight, which saw the Aussie nearly erase all of Friday’s losses and ignore rising geopolitical tension from within Korea
  • North Korea are reported to have cut the phone link with South Korea (having ignored calls from the South over the past five days). North Korea also branded its neighbour as a “puppet traitor” for having held military drills with the US
  • The FTSE 100 was the strongest major index last week, rising 2.19% and closing above the 2019 and 2020 highs on Friday

 

 

USD/CAD daily chart:

20230411usdcadFX

USD/CAD rallied for four consecutive days before forming a Doji yesterday, which closed back beneath the 100-day EMA and its high met resistance at a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and the 20 and 50-day EMA’s. We therefore may have seen a corrective high and are now looking for momentum to revert to its bearish trend. The bias remains bearish below 1.3560 and for a move towards 1.3400.

 

Gold 1-hour chart:

20230411goldFX

Gold has pulled back within a bearish channel from its 13-month high set last week, yet the price action appears to be corrective. Which is why we’re looking for momentum to turn higher. A bullish Doji (with lower spike) marks a potential low around 1980 which also coincides with previous consolidation zones. A bullish divergence formed with RSI (14), the RSI has broken above its prior cycle and a bullish engulfing candle formed on the 1-hour chart and also closed above the weekly pivot point. We’re now waiting for a break above the trend channel to assume bullish continuation and head for 2020. If geopolitical tensions continue to rise, perhaps gold will regain its safe-haven status and help the yellow metal move towards our target.

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT+1)

20230411calendarBST

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold USD/CAD Forex FX

Latest market news

The Hang Seng rises on soft inflation data from China
Today 02:38 AM
How to use the Sharpe ratio to calculate risk-vs-reward
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Rate hike expectations still headwinds for Indices and Oil
Yesterday 06:46 PM
Dollar edges up on key payroll data, report as expected
April 7, 2023 01:21 PM
Major Indices, Gold and Oil hesitate ahead of key payroll data
April 6, 2023 05:19 PM
US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
April 6, 2023 02:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
The Hang Seng rises on soft inflation data from China
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:38 AM
    An office of traders with multiple trading screens
    Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    April 6, 2023 02:19 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 6, 2023 01:37 PM
        Congress building
        Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 6, 2023 12:58 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.