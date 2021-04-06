European vaccines will eventually get there EURGBP

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
April 6, 2021 12:08 PM
5 views
Bank notes of different currencies
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

In an internal memo seen by Bloomberg, the European Union expects to have most citizens vaccinated by the end of June.  As discussed in the Week Ahead, France and Italy are under lockdown until nearly the end of April.  There is also the possibility that Germany may be there soon.  With the current lockdowns and restrictions, vaccinating nearly 70% of Europe’s population would be an impressive feat! The rollout has been extremely slow in Europe. This is partly due to the fits and starts of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to the possibility that is related to blot clots.  It is also partly due to the UK gobbling up manufacturing contracts before the EU even had a chance.  With the weak US Dollar over the past couple of days, it’s not a surprise EUR/USD would be stronger.  However, the Euro is stronger vs other currencies as well, particularly the Pound.

EUR/GBP had broken lower from a long-term symmetrical triangle on January 13th and has been moving modestly lower since.  Price bounced from  February 24th  to February 26th and recently has been in a descending triangle. Yesterday, the pair reached the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement from the February 24th lows to the February 26th highs, near 0.8485.  That support has held so far.  The combination of the support, the price divergence with the RSI, and the hopeful vaccine news out of Europe, makes a perfect recipe for EUR/GBP to move higher and squeeze out shorts!

Chart analysis of EUR to GBP performance ahead of announcements on COVID vaccines. Published April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Where can the pair run into resistance?  The first level is the downward sloping trendline dating back to February 26th, near 0.8600.  This is also the 50% retracement level from those same highs to yesterday’s lows.  Horizontal resistance above there is near 0.8650 and then the February 26th highs near 0.8731.  Horizontal support is just below at previous resistance near 0.8535 and then yesterday’s lows near 0.8472.  If EUR/GBP breaks below there, price can fall to the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement extension from the previous mentioned timeframe near 0.8419. After that, there is a big drop down to previous lows from February 2020 near 0.8284 where bulls may be looking to buy (see daily).

Market chart showing performance of EUR/GBP downward trend. Published April 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Traders are forward looking.  Despite the current lockdowns in Europe, the vaccine news to is positive for the Euro.  If the news continues to be positive, expect the Euro to continue higher, especially vs currencies which have already priced in positive vaccine news (EUR/GBP and EUR/USD).  However, if the news turns negative (i.e., more negative news regarding AstraZeneca or a continued slow rollout), the short squeeze may be over, and the Euro may continue its recent trend lower.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Coronavirus Forex EUR Trade Ideas

Latest market news

The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
May 19, 2023 09:32 PM
Fed talk on rate hikes hits Dow Jones, benefits Gold
May 19, 2023 07:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX poised to close the week at 1-year highs
May 19, 2023 06:22 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as attention turns to Fed Powell
May 19, 2023 12:51 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
May 19, 2023 12:30 PM
Margin call in trading: meaning, calculation and examples
May 19, 2023 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
Joe Perry CMT
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    Joe Perry CMT
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      Joe Perry CMT
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.