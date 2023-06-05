EUR/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) 5th June 2023

Commitment of traders FAQs

What is the COT report?

The Commitments of Traders, or COT, report is a weekly publication that shows the aggregate holdings of different participants in the US futures market. It provides a snapshot of trading commitments as of Tuesday of that week in order to increase the transparency of exchanges.

COT reports are used across markets, so you’ll be able to obtain reports on forex, gold, indices and more.

How do you read the Commitments of Traders report?

The Commitments of Traders report is read in tables, in which each row will tell you the market and each column looks at the open interest, long positions and short positions. You’ll also be able to see which actors have taken positions, including dealers, institutions or funds.

The COT is a key data source for traders, as it can provide guidance on whether to go long or short on each market.

What is the COT report release time?

The COT report is released every Friday at 15:30 Eastern Time on the CFTC website. That’s 20:30 GMT or Saturday at 7:30 AEST. We provide up-to-date coverage of the COT report so that you can get expert analysis each week, as quickly as possible.