EURUSD Breaks NearTerm Bearish Channel Bulls Eye 110 Next

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 24, 2020 8:33 AM
6 views
Forex trading
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Global markets are in the midst of a classic “Turnaround Tuesday” as we go to press, with US index futures trading near “limit up” levels, commodities rallying, and bonds trading lower across the globe.

With little in the way of immediate progress on a “big bazooka” US fiscal package, the UK going on lockdown yesterday evening, and coronavirus cases continuing to rise in Europe and the US, there’s little on the fundamental front to support the bullish reversal yet. While we’ve repeatedly argued that markets will reverse when fundamental data is still ugly (i.e. when traders least expect it), we’re still skeptical that today’s moves will mark a long-term bottom, though we’re always willing to be proven wrong!

Focusing in on the world’s most widely-traded currency pair, there is nonetheless potential for a bigger rally in EUR/USD after an 800-pip shellacking in the past two weeks alone. The mad scramble to buy the US dollar at any costs is taking an apparent breather, helped along by crisis-era measures from the Federal Reserve to open swap lines with other central banks and purchase unlimited amounts of treasuries and MBS “to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy.”

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, mainland Europe has seen its first release of major post-coronavirus pandemic data from the timely PMI surveys, and the news was ugly, though perhaps not as bad as some analysts had feared. On a headline basis, the manufacturing survey printed at 44.8 for the eurozone, above expectations of a 40.1 reading, though the more important service sector survey came in at just 28.4, well below the 40.0 reading anticipated by traders and economists. The euro’s performance as a top 3 major currency so far today underscores that in this environment, even ugly data can support a market if its better than traders’ low expectations.

Technically speaking, EUR/USD appears to be rallying out of its two-week bearish channel, though it has yet to reach any of the significant retracements of the mid-March collapse. Given the strong selling pressure of late, bulls may want to consider taking profits quickly while bears will be looking for opportunities to re-enter short positions. Logical levels to watch this week include 1.0960 (the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the mid-month swoon), 1.1000 (key psychological resistance) and 1.1060 (the 50% retracement):

4 hour chart analysis shows the EUR vs USD breaking out of it's 2 week bearish channel. Published in March 2020 by FOREX.com

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Related tags: Dollar Euro Forex Coronavirus

Latest market news

EUR/USD, DAX analysis: Hawkish ECB vs. dovish Fed
Today 02:35 PM
GBP/USD outlook: Currency pair of the week
Today 01:00 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks flat on China tensions & ahead of debt ceiling talks
Today 12:57 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:43 AM
Whipsaw in trading
Today 11:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Where next for NVIDIA stock ahead of Q1 earnings?
Today 09:42 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Gold forecast: Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 19, 2023 12:30 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
      Research
      Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 13, 2023 02:31 PM
        Research
        European Open: US data to retain its grip on the US dollar?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 05:53 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.