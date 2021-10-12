EUR/USD continues to make new 15-month lows

Given the Euro makes up 57% of the DXY, much of the reason for the new lows in EUR/USD is because DXY is making new yearly highs!

October 12, 2021 8:38 PM
Forex trading

EUR/USD continues to make lower lows and lower highs.  And that, by definition, is a downtrend.   However, it may not have as much to do with the Euro, and it has to do with the US Dollar.  The US Dollar Index broke out of a short-term symmetrical triangle near 94.40 and is desperately trying to push above a long term trendline (red) dating back to 2011.  Price halted at the trendline, hear 94.56 as it moves towards the September 24th, 2020 highs of 94.76.

dxy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

What is the US Dollar Index (DXY)?

EUR/USD makes up 57% of the US Dollar Index (DXY), so it’s no surprise that as the DXY pushes towards new highs,  that EUR/USD is moving in a similar, but opposite, direction.  Today, the pair reached a low of 1.1524 thus far, its lowest level since July 21st, 2020.    Price formed a double top near 1.1905 back in August and September, and finally broke lower on September 29th.  The target for the double top is near 1.1400, however price must first pass through strong support between 1.1490 and 1.1515, which is:

  1. The 161.8% Fibonacci retracement from the August 20th lows to the September 3rd highs
  2. The 50% retracement level from the March 2020 lows to the January 6th highs
  3. Horizontal support dating back to spike highs from March 2020
eurusd daily

Source: Tradingview,  Stone X

Notice also that the RSI is diverging from price, an indication that price may be ready for a bounce.

 

Trade EUR/USD now:  Login or open a new account!

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, the downtrend is much more noticeable within the channel.  In addition to the support mentioned above as price moves towards the double top target, there is also currently support at the bottom trendline of the downward sloping channel near 1.1460.  Resistance is above at the top downward sloping trendline near today’s highs of 1.1570.  If price breaks above, there is resistance at the neckline of the double top near 1.1665 and then the 50-Day Moving Average (see daily) near 1.1730.

eurusd 240

Source: Tradingview,  Stone X

EUR/USD has reached its lowest level since July 21st, 2020.  However, note that it’s probably not all due to the Euro.  Given the Euro makes up 57% of the DXY, it seems much of the reason for the new lows is because DXY is putting in new yearly highs!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: EUR/USD Forex Trade Ideas DXY Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
Today 09:33 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:22 AM
Why I don’t trust this bounce on AUD/JPY (as tempting as it looks)
Today 03:04 AM
AUD/USD: Sudden unemployment slide casts doubt on need for RBA rate cuts
Today 01:45 AM
Gold, Silver, Bitcoin: Momentum builds as bulls eye breakouts
Yesterday 10:49 PM
AUD/USD support dependent on USD/CNH resistance, ASX set to bounce?
Yesterday 10:05 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:22 AM
    EUR/USD outlook: ECB set to deliver 25 basis point cut
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:00 PM
      EURUSD, DXY Forecast: US CPI and 2025 Trends
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      Yesterday 08:43 AM
        US_flag_map_eye
        US Dollar Price Action into CPI, FOMC: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 10, 2024 07:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.