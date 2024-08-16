EURUSD, DXY Analysis: DXY's 102 Support Challenges EURUSD's Uptrend

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: With the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) holding above its crucial 102 support level, the EURUSD pair struggles to maintain its position above the 1.10 mark. The question remains: Will the Dollar’s support be breached with the upcoming Federal Reserve outlook?

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 16, 2024 8:54 AM
USD_GBP_EUR
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events for the Week Ahead

  • FOMC Member Bostic Speech (Tuesday)
  • FOMC Meeting Minutes (Wednesday)
  • French Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI (Thursday)
  • German Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI (Thursday)
  • US Unemployment Claims (Thursday)
  • US Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI (Thursday)
  • Jackson Hole Symposium (Thursday – Friday - Saturday)

Latest Statement from FOMC Member Musalem

From the perspective of FOMC member Musalem, there is a higher confidence with respect to the inflation track, the Labor market, and the overall health of the US economy. The chances for him supporting a rate cut in September are likely on the positive side.

CME Fed Watch Tool

Before the release of the July CPI results, the CME Fed Watch Tool indicated a 50-50 split between expectations for a 25 bp and 50 bp rate cut. However, recent economic data has shifted projections towards a 70% probability of a 25 bp cut in September, with only a 30% chance of a 50 bp cut.

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: CME Fed Watch Tool bps

Source: CME Fed Watch Tool

With further statements expected from FOMC members next week, the potential for heightened volatility in the EURUSD and U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) charts is closely tied to the release of the FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday and the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.

Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI

Services inflation levels have been seen as a challenge towards the declining inflation track. High volatility can be expected on the EURUSD and DXY charts this week with the upcoming release of the Flash manufacturing and Services PMI across France, Germany, the Eurozone, and the US.

Jackson Hole Symposium

The Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, featuring global central bankers, finance ministers, and financial market participants, will take place from Thursday to Saturday. The highlight will be Jerome Powell's speech on the economic outlook on Friday. Powell's remarks may clarify the mixed outlook among economists regarding the magnitude of the anticipated rate cut, in light of recent economic developments.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

Technical Outlook

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: 3 Day Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: EURUSD_2024-08-16_11-20-33

Source: Tradingview

With the US Dollar still respecting the lower bounds of the consolidation range – formed between July 2023, December 2023, and August 2024 lows - above the 102-barrier, the EURUSD’s breakout potential remains uncertain. (Previous correlations are not guaranteed to be repeated in the future)

EURUSD Analysis: EURUSD – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: EURUSD_2024-08-16_11-38-19

Source: Tradingview

Questioning the leading correlation between the EURUSD and the DXY chart, two scenarios could unfold:

Bullish Scenario

With a supportive ground at the trendline connecting June, July, and August 2024 highs, in tandem with that of the trendline connecting July 2023, December 2023, and August 2024 highs, a bull trend can resume toward the December 2023 high at 1.114, given the close above the 1.1060 level.

Bearish Scenario

Given stability of the US dollar above its 102 ground and within the respective consolidation, a reversal can still take place below the 1.1060 mark back towards 1.07, with support levels along the track at 1.09, 1.0840, and 1.0780 respectively.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Forex EUR/USD DXY FOMC minutes

Latest market news

Trade to watch: Will EUR/USD hit parity in 2025?
Today 12:01 PM
US Economy Proves Stronger-Than-Expected in 2024
Today 11:00 AM
Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024
Yesterday 11:30 PM
USD/CAD Breakout: Insights on Extremes in Sentiment & Momentum
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
Yesterday 07:00 AM
2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
December 27, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Forex articles

Australian flag
Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 07:00 AM
    Board of currencies
    2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 26, 2024 04:00 PM
      Australian flag
      2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
        Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
        2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 25, 2024 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.