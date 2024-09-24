EURUSD, Gold Analysis: Stable Dollar and Growing Haven Demand

EURUSD, Gold Analysis: Despite weaker PMI results across the Eurozone, the EURUSD is maintaining its bullish momentum just below the 1.12 mark. Meanwhile, gold is holding firm at its record highs, driven by a stable dollar and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 24, 2024 11:17 AM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR PMI results fall below expectations
  • US Flash Services PMI results remain strong, manufacturing PMIs weaken
  • FOMC members are open to more significant rate cuts
  • Middle East tensions fortify grounds for haven investments
  • Technical Analysis: DXY, EURUSD, Gold

PMI Results

On Monday, flash manufacturing and services PMI across France, Germany, the Eurozone, the UK, and the US showed disappointing results. German business activity fell at the fastest rate in seven months, while French economic activity also slowed following the Olympics. With this cooling trend, dovish monetary policies are likely in the next ECB meeting. ECB President Lagarde’s speech on Thursday could provide further insights.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in H2 2024

FOMC Member Insights

With labor market worries in the headlines, alongside the rate cut magnitude that reflected more than anticipated weakness in the US economy, FOMC members are open to further easing given the contractionary impact of the current rates.

This Friday’s US Core PCE alongside next Friday’s US Non-farm payrolls can alter the views and expectations for the next policy. FOMC member Goolsbee noted that labor market deterioration can happen faster than central banks can respond, increasing the likelihood of large-scale rate cuts unless economic data improves significantly.

EURUSD, DXY Analysis: 3 Day Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD_2024-09-24_12-32-10

Source: Tradingview

Both the EURUSD and the DXY are consolidating ahead of a potential breakout or reversal. The DXY is torn between haven demand and a dovish Fed, while the EURUSD is trading near its highs despite weak PMI data and a stable Dollar (for now). With the US elections looming, market uncertainty is high, and gold continues to rise as a safe-haven investment.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

EURUSD Analysis: Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD DXY Analysis: EURUSD_2024-09-24_12-32-100

Source: Tradingview

The EURUSD remains stable near 1.12, needing additional momentum to continue its upward trend. Since the 2022 lows, the pair has been showing a bullish bias, but a breakout above 1.12 and 1.13 is needed to confirm the continuation of this trend.

Bullish Scenario: A break above 1.12 and 1.13 could push the pair towards the 1.15 zone.

Bearish Scenario: Support lies between 1.10 and 1.09. A drop back into the consolidation range could signal a bearish move towards 1.0780 and 1.0680.

Gold Analysis: 3 Day Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, Gold Analysis: XAUUSD_2024-09-24_13-45-11

Source: Tradingview

Gold has been in a strong uptrend, respecting the boundaries of its ascending parallel channel since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October 2023. As we near the one-year mark of the war, gold continues to be viewed as a safe-haven asset, bolstered by the uncertainty surrounding the dollar, upcoming US elections, and developing geo-political conflicts.

Bullish Scenario: Gold has upside potential towards $3,000, with potential key resistance levels above 2660 at 2,710, 2,760, and 2,890.

Bearish Scenario: A pullback from current highs could find support at 2,580, 2,540, and 2,500. In a more extreme case, a break below 2,470 could see gold testing the June 2024 lows near 2,300.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT - on X: @Rh_waves

 

Related tags: Precious metals Gold EUR/USD DXY

Latest market news

EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
Yesterday 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
Yesterday 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
December 19, 2024 01:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Precious metals articles

Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
December 12, 2024 09:33 AM
    gold_03
    Gold forecast: XAU/USD drops in double dose of bearish news
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 25, 2024 03:35 PM
      gold_03
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD extends losses amid strengthening yields, dollar
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 14, 2024 11:17 AM
        gold_03
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD drops as US dollar rally gathers pace
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 11, 2024 03:11 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.