EURUSD is still up ahead of US Retail sales

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 17, 2020 2:10 AM
0 views
Bank notes of different currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Later today on the economic front, the U.S. Commerce Department will report October retail sales, expected at +0.5% on month, and September business inventories (+0.6% on month expected). The Federal Reserve will release October industrial production, expected at +1.0% on month.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD still stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above 1.1605. The nearest threshold would be set at September top at 1.2015 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.2150.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex EUR Forex

Latest market news

Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
Yesterday 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
Yesterday 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Yesterday 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
Yesterday 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
Yesterday 11:12 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:00 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 13, 2023 11:04 PM
      EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 13, 2023 04:14 PM
        Pound analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY outlook positive as data supports more BoE hikes
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 13, 2023 11:27 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.