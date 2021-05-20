EURUSD provides opportunities taught in our recent webinar Philly Fed PMI

May 20, 2021 1:17 PM
9 views
Bank notes of different currencies

EUR/USD provides opportunities taught in our recent webinar; Philly Fed PMI

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for May continued the string of weaker than expected data from the US.  The headline print was 31.5 vs 48 expected and 50.2 in March.  Recall that the April Non-Farm Payrolls, Retail Sales, and ISM Manufacturing PMI,  housing data (thus far) were all weaker than expected.  And now it continues into May.  However, the bad economic data means risk on for traders, as it pushes back expectations for tapering.  That means higher EUR/USD.

As we discussed in my last webinar, trendlines can be drawn to show support and resistance, trends, and channels. With the risk on move in stocks today, the EUR/USD is trading higher as well.  However, on a 240-minute timeframe,  even without the worse than expected data released today, EUR/USD was already in an up-trending channel from the lows on March 31st near 1.1704. 

Chart analysis shows EUR vs USD have bullish channel. Published in May 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

  1. When the first few higher lows were formed back in early April, an upward sloping trendline was drawn, which was tested in early and mid-May.
  2. Notice that on April 14th and 15th, price stalled at horizontal resistance from previous lows and highs in May, near 1.1985. 
  3. Price moved higher from there and in late April, formed 3 higher lows and the top trendline of a channel was drawn.
  4. EUR/USD pulled back in early May to test the previous resistance (now acting as support) at 1.1985, which converged with the bottom, upward sloping trendline of the channel. 
  5. Since the beginning of May, price has oscillated within the upward sloping channel, and is currently trading mid-range.  However, price is nearing horizontal resistance from previous highs on February 25th  and May 19th , near 1.2245.

First resistance is at the 1.2245 horizontal line, followed by the upward sloping, top trendline of the short-term channel (within the larger channel), currently near 1.2270.  The next resistance level is the top trendline of the longer-term channel near 1.2335. 

First support is at the bottom trendline of the shorter term upward sloping channel near 1.2175.  Below there is the bottom trendline of the longer term upward sloping channel near 1.2115, and then  horizontal support on May 6th and May 13th lows near 1.2040.

Shorter-term traders can trade the swings in the channel to go long and short.  Longer-term traders may wish to follow the longer-term trend and hold while price remains in the upward sloping channel.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: EUR Forex Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
Today 07:13 AM
EUR/USD holds 1.09 ahead of NFP, gold consolidates: European open
Today 06:21 AM
Credit ratings, CPI for China and US in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 03:52 AM
Oil prices bright spot in becalmed markets
Yesterday 11:22 PM
USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
Yesterday 03:24 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
By:
Matt Simpson
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.