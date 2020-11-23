EURUSD remains bullish ahead of European PMIs

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 23, 2020 1:52 AM
0 views
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Later today, Research firm Markit will publish preliminary readings of November Manufacturing PMI for the eurozone (54.2 expected), Germany (57.3 expected) and France (49.9 expected). Also, the preliminary readings of November Services PMI for the eurozone (44.1 expected), Germany (47.5 expected) and France (39.0 expected) will be published.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD still stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above 1.1605. The nearest threshold would be set at September top at 1.2015 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.2150.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: EUR Forex Forex

Latest market news

Nasdaq hit by Tesla results, Banks still buoyant
Today 07:05 PM
British Pound Analysis: All Eyes on 1.2850 Support for GBP/USD
Today 03:53 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks fall after Tesla, Netflix disappoint
Today 01:04 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 20, 2023
Today 12:28 PM
DAX outlook: European stocks remain bid
Today 11:56 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock falls as price cuts hurt margins
Today 09:42 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
By:
Matt Simpson
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.