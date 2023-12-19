EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch

EUR/USD looks to eurozone inflation data. USD/JPY rises after the BoJ leaves rates unchanged.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Tuesday 8:47 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EUR/USD looks to EZ CPI 

  • EZ CPI expected to confirm 2.4% preliminary reading 
  • German IFO unexpectedly fell 
  • EUR/USD tests rising trendline resistance 

EUR/USD is holding above 1.09 amid a subdued U.S. dollar and as investors look ahead to eurozone inflation data along with central bank speakers. 

Eurozone inflation is expected to confirm the preliminary reading of 2.4% YoY, a 28-month low, down from 2.9%. The data comes after the German Ifo business climate unexpectedly fell in December, which, combined with the weak PMI data earlier in the month, points to a deteriorating economic outlook. 

Still, the ECB sounded relatively hawkish in the December meeting, pushing back on rate cut bets, saying that there are still upside risks to inflation and insisting that cutting rates had not been discussed. 

Given that inflation is so close to the central bank's 2% target and the economy is already likely in a recession, it is questionable that the ECB should be pushing back against imminent rate cuts, which contrasts significantly with the Fed meeting. 

The US dollar has come under pressure in recent sessions after the Federal Reserve indicated that it could hike interest rates three times next year. 

However, since then, Fed speakers have pushed back and played down on rate cut bets, which has seen the selloff in the US dollar steady. 

Looking ahead, attention will be on the US housing sector, with both housing starts and building permits due. Both are expected to decline by 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively, in November. Weaker-than-expected figures could raise concerns over the health of the housing market. 

Vice-chair John Williams is also due to speak. On Friday, he said it was too soon to call victory and fight against inflation and fed rate cuts. 

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis 

EUR/USD found support at 1.0890 and is rising back above the rising trendline. A rise above here, combined with the RSI above 50 keeps buyers hopeful of further upside. 

Buyers will look for a rise above 1.10 psychological level to test 1.1020 the November high. 

Failure to rise above the rising trendline resistance could see the pair retest 1.0890 and 1.0870 the 20 SMA. A break below here brings 1.0830 the 200 SMA back into focus. 

eur/usd forecast chart

USD/JPY rises after the BoJ leaves rates unchanged 

  • The BoJ left rates at -0.1% 
  • No clues over a hawkish pivot 
  • USD/JPY tests 144.45 resistance 

USD/JPY is rising after the BoJ, as expected, left interest rates on hold in negative territory and affirmed that it would continue with its yield curve control measures in order to support the Japanese economy. 

BoJ left its interest rates at -0.1% and said it would continue with asset purchases and monetary stimulus, maintaining its ultra-dovish stance. 

The BoJ offered few clues on its plans for any policy tightening in the coming year, disappointing the market and sending the yen lower. 

While Governor Ueda had recently offered hints at a potential hawkish pivot in 2024, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the timing of such a move, and no further clarity was given at this meeting. 

Meanwhile, the US dollar selloff has steadied as Fed the speakers played down rate cut bets. 

Attention U.S. housing start figures and. John Williams is also due to speak.  

USD/JPY forecast – technical analysis 

USD/JPY has extended its rebound from 140.95 at the December low, rising above the 200 SMA, and is testing resistance at 144.45 at the September low. A rise above here and 145.00, the July high, could see the pair test 146.50, last week’s high. 

Sellers would need to break back below the 200 SMA at 142.60 to extend losses towards 140.95 and 140.00, the psychological level. 

usd/jpy forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch Trade Ideas EUR USD USD JPY

Latest market news

US Index Analysis: DJIA, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Enter Historically Bullish Santa Claus Rally Period
Today 01:45 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD looks poised to end 2023 on a high
Today 12:00 PM
US dollar analysis: Can the dollar defy the gravity of seasonality?
Today 05:37 AM
Crude Oil, Canadian Dollar Analysis: WTI’s Surge Drives USD/CAD to 4-Month Lows
Yesterday 08:23 PM
Consumer’s increasingly confident, but investors take a breath with major indexes and gold at all-time highs
Yesterday 07:55 PM
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD V-Shaped Reversal Stalls Before 1.1000
Yesterday 07:17 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 10:32 AM
    Oil extraction
    DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 18, 2023 08:57 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 15, 2023 10:12 AM
        united_kingdom_04
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 14, 2023 08:25 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.