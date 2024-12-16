Fed, US Dollar Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500 Weekly Technical Outlook

Sr. Technical Strategist Michael Boutros highlights the levels that matter on the USD Majors, commodities & stocks into the weekly open / close of the year.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Monday 5:37 PM
federal reserve stamp
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

  • Technical setups we are tracking into the weekly open- Fed, BoE, BoJ, US PCE on tap
  • Next Weekly Strategy Webinar: Monday, January 6 at 8:30am EST
  • Review the latest Video Updates or Stream Live on my YouTube playlist.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for the US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Swiss Franc (USD/CHF), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD),  Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), and the Dow Jones (DJI). These are the levels that matter on the technical charts into the weekly open / close of the year.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price ChartUSD CAD DailyDollar v Loonie Trade OutlookUSDCAD Technical Forecast121620

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

USD/CAD broke through confluent uptrend resistance last week with price extending more than 1.9% since the start of the month. The breakout keeps the focus higher while above the 1.42-handle with the next major resistance hurdles eyed at the 61.8% extension of the 2021 advance at 1.4310 and the 2020 high-week close (HWC) at 1.4357. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to 1.4085.

Keep in mind we have the release of key Canadian inflation data tomorrow with the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on tap Wednesday. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly close here for guidance. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the USD/CAD technical trade levels.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Economic Calendar – Key USD Data Releases

 Economic Calendar-FED-BoE-BoJ-PCE- Inflation- Key Data Releases- Weekly Event Risk-12-16-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: USD USD CAD Weekly Strategy Webinar Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

USD/JPY Rallies as Fed Forecasts Less Rate-Cuts for 2025
Today 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest USD articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
USD/JPY, gold, S&P 500 analysis: How markets have traded around Fed decisions
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 06:28 AM
    Federal reserve USD $100 note
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Poised for Key Fed Decision
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 11, 2024 05:08 PM
      US_flag_NYC
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after inflation data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 11, 2024 02:20 PM
        US_flag_map_eye
        US Dollar Price Action into CPI, FOMC: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, Gold
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 10, 2024 07:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.