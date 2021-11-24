FOMC Minutes seem a bit more hawkish than Powell led markets to believe

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
November 24, 2021 8:37 PM
13 views
Federal reserve Eagle
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

At the Fed meeting on November 3rd, the FOMC finally announced that they would begin tapering their bond purchases by $15 billion per month, made up of $10 billion in US Treasuries and $5 billion in MBS. However, they also said that they can adjust the pace of tapering as warranted.  In addition, the FOMC also changed the wording regarding “transitory”, to now mean that “factors are expected to be transitory”!  During the press conference, (newly re-appointed) Fed Governor Powell said that the focus of the meeting was on tapering bonds, and NOT on raising interest rates.  According to Powell, once the economy reaches maximum employment, only then will the Fed consider the supply chain issues (which is causing much of the inflation).  The Fed said they expect these issues to last well into next year.

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

With inflation data skyrocketing since the last meeting,  members of FOMC have been taking a more hawkish stance on the possibility that the Fed may increase the pace of tapering from the current $15 billion a month.  These speakers include, Bostic, Bullard, Waller, Clarida, and Daly.  The minutes of the November 3rd meeting showed that there indeed, some members were a bit more hawkish than Fed Chairman Powell led the markets to believe in his press conference.  Reading through the minutes showed some of the more hawkish language:

  • Some participants suggested that reducing the pace of net asset purchases by more the $15 billion each month could be warranted so that the Committee would be in a better position to make adjustments to the target range for Fed Funds rate

  • Various participants noted that Committee should be prepared to adjust the pace of asset purchases and raise the target range for the fed funds rate sooner than participants currently anticipated if inflation continued to run higher than levels consistent with objectives

     

  • Participants generally saw the current elevated level of inflation as largely reflecting factors that were likely to be transitory but judged that inflation pressures could take longer to subside than they had previously

 

Trade EUR/USD now:  Login or open a new account!

With the hawkish comments from Fed speakers as of late, combined with the hawkish leaning FOMC minutes for November 3rd, it makes sense that the EUR/USD would be trending lower.  After all, many officials from the ECB are making the opposite comments.  On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/USD has recently broken through the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of March 2020 to the highs of January 2021 at 1.1290.  In doing so, price moved beyond the bottom trendline of the downward sloping channel the pair has been in since late May.  The next support level isn’t until horizontal support at the March 30th highs of 1.1145. However, notice that the EUR/USD price is diverging with the RSI, indicating the pair could be ready for a bounce. This may be especially true with the illiquid markets during US hours over Thursday and Friday.  Horizontal resistance is at 1.2260.  Above there is the downward sloping trendline from the channel near 1.1300, then the highs of November 18th at 1.1374.

eurusd 240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With the FOMC minutes showing a more hawkish picture than the Powell has been leading markets to believe, the bar has been lowered for an increase in the pace of tapering at the December meeting.  In addition, Fed speakers have been a bit more hawkish.  Are they setting us up for something?  Markets may know more when Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen testify in front of Congress on Tuesday. Until then, keep a close eye on EUR/USD.  There may be some profit taking over the US holidays and ahead of Tuesday’s event.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex FOMC minutes EUR USD

Latest market news

European Open: BOE and SNB could be live meetings today
Today 05:55 AM
Are US deposits safe? Don’t bank on it Nasdaq bulls
Today 01:44 AM
FOMC meeting recap: Dollar dives on “dovish hike”
Yesterday 06:57 PM
Suderman Says: Rates up as expected, but peak in sight?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Algorithmic trading guide for beginners
Yesterday 02:00 PM
US Open: Futures flat ahead of the Fed rate decision
Yesterday 01:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: BOE and SNB could be live meetings today
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 05:55 AM
    Federal reserve Eagle
    Are US deposits safe? Don’t bank on it Nasdaq bulls
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 01:44 AM
      Research
      GBP/JPY extends recovery as hot CPI boosts BoE hike odds
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:01 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 11:57 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.