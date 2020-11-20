GBP is supported by strong Retail Sales

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 20, 2020 2:06 AM
7 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The British pound is boosted by October Retail sales, published at +1.2% on month, much above +0.3% expected. On a yearly basis, they stood at +5.8%, vs +4.1% expected.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD is challenging the upper boundary of a bullish channel and stands above its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.2865. The nearest resistance would be set at September top at 1.3480 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.3710 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
Today 07:22 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
Today 05:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Big Tech Q2 earnings preview
Today 02:55 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of Tesla, Netflix earnings
Today 12:59 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 19, 2023
Today 11:50 AM
EUR/USD outlook: Short-term weakness ahead of more gains?
Today 11:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 05:19 PM
    EUR/USD outlook: Short-term weakness ahead of more gains?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:00 AM
      Research
      USD Index, AUD/NZD Analysis: Asian Open – 19th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:07 PM
        Research
        Gold, USD/JPY outlook hinges on Fed, BoJ rate decisions
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 04:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.