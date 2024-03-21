GBP/USD: BoE to deliver another dovish central bank surprise this week?

The trend among G10 FX central banks this week has been to deliver dovish surprises relative to market expectations. That makes for an interesting backdrop for GBP/USD traders as the pair contemplates life above 1.2800 again ahead of the Bank of England meeting on Thursday.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 21, 2024 4:36 AM
united_kingdom_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Major central banks have delivered dovish surprises this week
  • The Bank of England will announce its rate decision on Thursday following undershoots in inflation and wage data
  • Despite downside risks from a possible dovish hold, buying dips in GBP/USD is preferred

The trend among G10 FX central banks this week has been to deliver dovish surprises relative to market expectations. The Reserve Bank of Australia ditched its tightening bias, the Bank of Japan said large scale quantitative easing will continue despite hiking rates for the first time in nearly two decades while the Fed stuck to three cuts in 2024 and said it plans to its taper its quantitative easing program ‘fairly soon’.

That provides an interesting backdrop for GBP/USD traders ahead of the Bank of England meeting later Thursday, especially after the small undershoot in UK underlying and headline inflation reported in February, following a similar outcome in wages growth.

Will the thinning herd of inflation hawks on the monetary policy committee become even smaller, paving the way for another central bank dovish surprise? If the trend continues, a reversal of the reversal could be on the cards for GBP/USD.

Buying GBP/USD dips preferred, unless uptrend breaks

For now, buying dips remains the preferred way to play cable, especially after the Fed made it clear it intends to cut rates multiple times this year unless provided compelling evidence to do otherwise.

gbp MAR 21

Under a dovish hold scenario from the BoE – which would continue the theme from major central banks this week – dips towards existing uptrend support offer decent entry points for longs, especially should the price test and hold above the level. With a stop below the trendline for protection, traders could target the March high around 1.2894 with a potential test of 1.3000 after that.

Alternatively, a hawkish hold may see GBP/USD break back above 1.2800, putting it on track to retest of 1.2894 set on the false break earlier this month. If we do see a bullish break, make sure you evaluate the risk-reward with an appropriately placed stop-loss order below 1.2800 for protection.

Market Outlook GBP/USD

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: GBP USD BOE FX Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Canadian Dollar: CAD Rate Cut Rally, but Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Today 07:40 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls to Fresh Yearly Low
Today 06:15 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Bulls Poised for Key Fed Decision
Today 05:08 PM
EUR/USD outlook: ECB set to deliver 25 basis point cut
Today 05:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Takes Out 2700 - 2721 Next Res
Today 04:12 PM
BOC Recap: USD/CAD Drops as Macklem Hints at Gradual Cuts in 2025
Today 03:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest GBP USD articles

Market trader analysing data
GBP/USD forecast: US CPI in focus as cable hits resistance
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:13 PM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, Cable Correction
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 9, 2024 05:35 PM
      GBPUSD, Gold Analysis: US Inflation and Middle East Reforms
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      December 9, 2024 09:02 AM
        channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
        GBP/USD Remains Susceptible to Bear Flag Formation
        By:
        David Song
        December 7, 2024 10:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.