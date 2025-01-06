GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, S&P 500, Bitcoin Weekly Technical Outlook

Sr. Technical Strategist Michael Boutros highlights the levels that matter on the USD Majors, commodities & stocks into the weekly / monthly / yearly open.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 5:50 PM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

  • Technical setups we are tracking into the weekly open- US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap
  • Next Weekly Strategy Webinar: Monday, January 13 at 8:30am EST
  • Review the latest Video Updates or Stream Live on my YouTube playlist.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels for the US Dollar (DXY), Euro (EUR/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD), Japanese Yen (USD/JPY), Swiss Franc (USD/CHF), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD),  Crude Oil (WTI), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), and the Dow Jones (DJI). These are the levels that matter on the technical charts into the weekly / monthly / yearly open.

British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily

British Pound Price Chart-GBPUSD Daily- GBP USD Trade Outlook-Sterling Technical Forecast-1-6-2024

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView

Sterling rebounded off confluent support at the lower parallel last week with GBP/USD rallying more than 1.6% off multi-month lows. Near-term resistance is eyed at 1.2571-1.2613- a region defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of October 2023 advance and the June / July swing lows. Note that the median-line converges on this threshold over the next few days and rallies would need to be limited to this threshold IF Sterling is heading lower on this stretch.

Initial support rests with the December 2022 high-day close (HDC) at 1.2423 and is backed by key support at the October 2023 high / 2024 low-day close (LDC) around 1.2337/49- a break / close below this threshold would be needed to fuel the next major leg of the decline towards the 38.2% retracement of the 2022 advance at 1.2253 and beyond.

A topside breach / close above the median-line would suggest a more significant low was registered last week / a larger recovery is underway within the broader downtrend. Critical resistance / broader bearish invalidation now lowered to 1.2731/65- a region defined by the 2024 objective yearly open, the 61.8% retracement of the 2024 range, the 38.2% retracement of the September decline and the February 2019 swing low (look for a larger reaction there IF reached). Review my latest British Pound Weekly Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in 2025

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly

Canadian Dollar Price Chart- USDCAD Weekly-USD CAD Trade Outlook-Technical Forecast-1-6-2025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

USD/CAD failed just pips ahead of the 1.618% extension of the 2023 advance at 1.4482 (high registered at 1.4467). The threat is for near-term exhaustion off uptrend resistance here and the immediate focus is on a breakout of the today’s range for guidance. A slip below the 75% parallel would threaten a deeper correction towards key support at the 78.6% retracement / 2016 high-week close (HWC) at 1.4098-1.4115.

Ultimately, a breach / close above the 2016 close high at 1.4538 is needed to fuel the next major leg of the advance towards key technical resistance at 1.4660/90. Keep in mind we get the release of both US and Canada employment data on Friday. Stay nimble in the release and watch the weekly close here for guidance.

Economic Calendar – Key USD Data Releases

 Economic Calendar- Key Data Releases-NFP-USD Weekly Event Risk-1-6-2025

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: GBP USD USD CAD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Weekly Strategy Webinar Michael Boutros

Latest market news

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Pulls Back Ahead of 2024 High
Today 05:30 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Consolidation Triangle
Today 05:06 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: PM Trudeau Resigns, USD/CAD Uptrend Intact
Today 04:20 PM
Silver Forecast: Can XAG/USD Surpass $35 in 2025?
Today 04:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises with chip stocks leading the way
Today 02:13 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – January 6, 2025
Today 02:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest GBP USD articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushes Below May Low to Eye 2024 Low
By:
David Song
January 2, 2025 05:55 PM
    GBP/USD 2025 Technical Outlook Preview
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 24, 2024 09:00 AM
      2025 GBP/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2024 04:00 AM
        Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
        GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
        By:
        David Song
        December 19, 2024 01:56 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.