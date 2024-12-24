GBP/USD 2025 Technical Outlook Preview

See a technical preview of our 2025 GBP/USD Outlook report!

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Tuesday 9:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

This is an excerpt from our full 2025 GBP/USD Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year.

GBP/USD outlook – technical analysis

GBP/USD Monthly chart

GBP/USD broke out above its falling trendline dating back to 2007 but failed to extend the breakout. GBP/USD is testing the trendline support.

gbpusd3

Source: TradingView

GBP/USD Weekly chart

The BoE will likely cut interest rates more than the Federal Reserve next year, which could put GBP/USD under further pressure. The technical picture also looks more bearish.

GBP/USD ran into resistance at 1.3425 and rebounded lower, breaking below the 200 SMA and the rising trendline dating back to the September 2022 low. More recently, the price has taken out the 100 SMA, which, combined with the RSI below 50, keeps sellers hopeful of further losses.

If sellers take out the 1.25 support, 1.23 support comes into focus; the 2024 low, break below here, creates a lower low. Below here, 1.20, the 2023 low comes into play.

On the upside, buyers will look to rise above 1.28 to expose the 200 SMA and 1.30 psychological level. A rise above 1.34 would create a higher high.

gbpusd4

Source: TradingView


Related tags: GBP USD Forex Technical analysis

Latest market news

2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Today 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 07:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
December 24, 2024 08:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest GBP USD articles

2025 GBP/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 24, 2024 04:00 AM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
    By:
    David Song
    December 19, 2024 01:56 PM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 17, 2024 06:00 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 16, 2024 01:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.