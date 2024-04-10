GBP/USD Analysis: Hot US CPI Drives Cable Back Below 1.2600 – Where Next?

The biggest economic data release of this week, and arguably the whole month – US CPI – didn’t disappoint in terms of its market impact.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 10, 2024 2:40 PM
inflation_04
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

GBP/USD and US CPI Key Points

  • US CPI came in hotter than expected at 0.4% m/m (3.5% y/y), with the “Core” and “Supercore” measures also accelerating.
  • Traders are souring on the potential for a June rate cut from the Fed, with the September/November timeframe now looking more likely.
  • GBP/USD has fallen to test its 200-day MA under 1.2600, with additional support from a rising trend line near 1.2550.

The biggest economic data release of this week – and arguably the whole month – didn’t disappoint in terms of its market impact.

The just-released US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for March came in hotter than expected at 0.4% m/m (3.5% y/y). Adding insult to injury, policymakers watch the so-called “Core” (excluding food and energy costs) CPI report closely, and that aspect of the release also came in above expectations at 0.4% m/m (3.8% y/y).

In fact, no matter how you slice the data, it’s hard to argue that inflation is falling. Even the tortured “Supercore” inflation measure that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has drawn attention to in recent months re-accelerated, with the month-over-month reading coming in at 0.65% and the year-over-year reading shooting up to 4.77%, the hottest print since last April.

Supercore_inflation_yoy_04102024

Source: Bloomberg

For a central bank that was looking for any sign that inflation was continuing to fall toward its target, this report will be a big disappointment for the Federal Reserve. Indeed, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool, the market-implied odds of a rate cut in June have cratered from roughly 50/50 before the inflation report to only a 20% likelihood of a rate cut in H1, and the probability of a the first rate cut now only ticks above 50% in September.

Traders’ reaction to the release – and the attendant risk of higher interest rates – was swift. The US Dollar Index surged 80 pips to test the 2024 highs again, major indices immediately fell by -1%+, and the yield on the 2-year Treasury bill gained a staggering 20bps to approach 5% for the first time since November.

Market Outlook GBP/USD

British Pound Technical Analysis – GBP/USD Daily Chart

BRITISH_POUND_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_GBPUSD_FOREX_CHART_04102024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Keying in on Cable, GBP/USD has seen an aggressive rejection off previous support/resistance at 1.2700 following the CPI release, falling to sub-1.2600 as we go to press. The pair is now testing its 200-day MA once again, a key long-term measure of a market’s trend. Even if the 200-day MA near 1.2590 gives way, the pair could still find resistance near the 5-month bullish trend line around 1.2550.

With little in the way of UK data on tap this week, GBP/USD will likely take its cue off US releases, including Fedspeak and the minutes from the March FOMC meeting later this week. Looking out a big further, traders should also watch tomorrow’s US PPI report and the UK GDP report along with US Consumer Sentiment data on Friday.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Inflation CPI Fed Forex GBP USD

Latest market news

Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
Today 07:30 AM
The Failure of the Renowned 2-10 Spread ‘Recession Signal’…Or Is It? – Surprise of 2024
Today 04:00 AM
2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
Yesterday 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Yesterday 01:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Inflation articles

canada_08
US CPI Preview: Could a HOT Inflation Report Revive a Fed Pause?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
December 10, 2024 02:17 PM
    Wall Street sign with a building in background
    EURUSD, Nasdaq Forecast: Inflation Data and Holiday Volatility
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    November 28, 2024 08:48 AM
      Research
      US CPI Preview: Inflation Uptick Potential after Trump Election, Red Wave
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      November 12, 2024 05:52 PM
        inflation_03
        US CPI Preview: Could Inflation Reaccelerate after a Strong Jobs Report?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        October 9, 2024 02:55 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.