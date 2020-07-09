GBPUSD Remains Buoyed

July 9, 2020 1:01 AM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
The "TC Market Buzz" research tool under the Market Analysis tab shows that the GBP/USD currency pair is getting some market buzz.


Source: TC Market Buzz

News volume has increased, and those news stories are associated with a 72% Positive Orientation.


Source: TC Market Buzz


On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, GBP/USD keeps trading on the upside.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

It is around the ascending 20-period Moving Average, which stands above the 50-period one.

The technical configuration still favors a bullish bias.

GBP/USD is expected to encounter Overhead Resistance at 1.2630 and 1.2650 (both levels last seen on June 14).

Bullish investors should take the level of 1.2590 as the Key Support (Stop-loss) Level.

