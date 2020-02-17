GBPUSD snaps 5 day winning streak

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 17, 2020 9:44 AM
4 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

GBP/USD has slipped 0.2% across the morning session, slipping off 10-day highs after failing to break its 100 day moving average after Boris Johnson said he is not expecting anything special from EU talks.

Last week the pound rallied over 200 points from US$1.2870, its lowest level since November to $1.3070 on the back of a stronger than forecast GDP release and optimism of an expansionary fiscal policy following Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle.

Sajid Javid’s surprise resignation and his replacement by Rishi Sunak was well received by pound traders. The power grab by No. 10 on the Treasury is seen as boosting the chances of increased fiscal spending; particularly important given that the Budget is due next month. Higher fiscal spending would take the pressure off the BoE to raise rates, thus lifted the pound.

Brexit

That said, any gains in the pound are and will be capped by fears that the EU is adopting a tougher negotiating stance ahead of complex trade talks due to start in March. Fears are also growing that Boris Johnson is aiming for a hard Brexit.

Data 

On the data front last week figures showed that the British economy grew at a better than forecast 0.3%, whilst UK construction output increased +0.4% ahead of the -0.4% expected.

Pound traders will now look ahead to tomorrow’s employment figures, followed by inflation data on Wednesday. Expectations are for a fall in inflation which could drag the pound back towards $1.30.

Dollar holds steady

The US dollar is holding steady versus its major peers and fears over coronavirus ease and as investors look ahead to a quiet week on the data front. The release of the minutes from the January FOMC is expected to be a highlight and even then, no surprises are forecast. The Fed have re-affirmed their stance several times across recent weeks meaning the minute are not expected to unveil anything news.

Levels to watch:

Bull are awaiting a move above the 50 sma, in the meantime $1.30 is offering strong support. GBP/USD trades above its 200 & 100 sma. A move below the 100 sma could put the bears back in control

GBP/USD is testing support at $1.3009, the daily low. A breakthrough here could open the doors to $1.2943(13th Feb low) and $1.2917 (100 sma) before $1.2871 (Feb low)

On the upside resistance stands at $1.3053 (daily high) before $1.3070 (50 sma). A meaningful move above here could see resistance of $1.32 (high 3rd Feb) being tested.

Related tags:

Latest market news

USD/JPY analysis: Yen strengthens on hot inflation figures
Today 12:41 AM
NASDAQ and US Dollar rally, Gold and Oil dip
Yesterday 05:32 PM
Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD chops at 1.35, BOC pause to end?
Yesterday 01:55 PM
US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks pause after debt ceiling inspired gains
Yesterday 01:07 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:13 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.