German Balance of Trade stronger than expected

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 7, 2020 3:11 AM
4 views
Germany flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
This morning, June German Balance of Trade was released at EUR 15.6 billion surplus, much higher than EUR 1.4 billion surplus expected. Also, June Industrial Production was published at +8.9%, vs +8.1% expected.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, EUR/USD remains on the upside and is supported by its rising 50-period moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further rise above support at 1.1490. The nearest threshold would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.2000 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.2150 in extension.
Chart analysis demonstrating German Balance Of Trade Stronger Than Expected. Published in August 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

 
 
Related tags: Forex Forex Germany

Latest market news

S&P500 outlook: Stocks fall after the Fed’s hawkish pause
Today 01:06 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:30 PM
DAX outlook: Cautious trade ahead of the ECB rate decision
Today 08:23 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Eyes turn to ECB interest rate decision
Today 07:17 AM
EUR/USD holds 1.08 ahead of ECB, USD/JPY hits 7-month high ahead of BOJ
Today 05:18 AM
AUD/USD Analysis: AU employment keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
Today 02:36 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD/NZD, AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: NZ enters a technical recession
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:06 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Currencies tread water ahead of today's FOMC meeting
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 05:35 AM
      Research
      DAX, FTSE Analysis: The DAX gets back in its box ahead of ECB meeting
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 12, 2023 04:50 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        S&P 500, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 12th June 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 12, 2023 12:45 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.