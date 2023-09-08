Gold analysis: Metal off highs as outlook remains bearish

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 4:46 PM
2 views
gold_06
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold analysis: Metal held back by strong dollar and rising yield
  • US CPI could determine gold direction
  • Gold technical analysis: bulls not out of woods yet

 

 

Earlier, gold managed to recoup some of its weekly losses as it found support on the back of slight weakness for the dollar and bond yields. However, at the time of writing, it was coming noticeably off its earlier highs and threatening to turn red. It looks like the earlier recovery was driven by short-covering. Overall, the current market environment is not too supportive for gold, and not a lot has changed today.

 

Gold analysis: Metal held back by strong dollar and rising yield

 

The precious metal has struggled to move decisively in one or the other direction over the past few months, but thanks to the strength of the dollar and yields, it has been an overall bearish trend for the metal. Will that change as we head into the week ahead remains to be seen. With the yuan weakening further, surely this is not good news for gold as it makes it dearer for Chinese to purchase the metal, while it is also euro negative as it could weigh on Eurozone exports. A lot will now depend on the direction of the dollar. Being up for 8 consecutive weeks, the Dollar Index took a breather on Friday amid lack of any fresh news. But there’s plenty of data next week to trigger a sharp move.

 

Here's our week ahead preview, by my colleague Matt Simpson.

US CPI could determine gold direction

 

The next big event for gold, and indeed the dollar, is the CPI data next week, which could influence the Fed’s decision whether to hike further or not. The market appears convinced that the hiking is done. But thanks to the resilience of US economy, they are expecting interest rates to remain at current levels longer than they had previously been expecting. This is what has helped to keep the dollar underpinned and gold undermined. A weaker CPI print could provide welcome relief for gold, while a stronger print is what the bears would be looking for.

 

Gold technical analysis

 

The precious metal has found some mild technical support around its 200-day average around $1915. If it were to break below this level, which appears likely in our view, then we could see another wave of technical selling leading up to that CPI report next week. Short-term support comes in around $1923, Thursday’s high. If gold moves back and holds below this level then this would put the bulls in a spot of bother.

gold analysis

Sources: TradingView.com

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Gold Precious Metals market Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Earnings This Week: Adobe, Oracle and THG
Today 03:24 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks subdued on higher rates for longer concerns
Today 12:28 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 8, 2023
Today 12:20 PM
Dollar analysis: DXY, EUR/USD, Gold and USD/CAD in focus – Forex Friday
Today 11:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will the new iPhone 15 impact Apple stock?
Today 08:52 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:35 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Gold articles

Forex trading
Dollar analysis: DXY, EUR/USD, Gold and USD/CAD in focus – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    gold_09
    Gold stabilises around support, USD/CNH hints at breakout: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:37 PM
      gold_09
      Gold has looked healthier on the charts
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 02:10 AM
        gold_10
        Gold may be lower against the dollar, but it’s holding up elsewhere
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 6, 2023 02:45 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.