Gold breaks below $1800 after Powell re-election

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 23, 2021 4:32 PM
31 views
Gold nuggets
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Gold breaks below $1800 ahead of PCE tomorrow

The re-election of Jerome Powell for four more years as the head of the Federal Reserve has injected a decent amount of volatility into the markets.

Expectations are that Fed Powell will adopt a more aggressive tone towards monetary policy normalization, which of course is bad news for non-yielding Gold. Not only could the first rate hike happen sooner, but the markets are also ramping up expectation for two hikes next year. Gold trades down around 3.3% so far this week.

Yesterday, the precious metal was one of the biggest losers and today the selloff continued as treasury yields pushed higher. 

The yield on the 10-year treasury jumped 4.75% yesterday and rose a further 1% today. 

With inflation at a 30 year high the pressure on the Fed to tighten monetary policy is rising.

The PCE deflator due tomorrow, the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation will be the next key release for Gold. PCE is expected to rise to 4.1% in October, up from 3.6% in September.

Learn more about trading Gold

Where next for Gold?

Gold traded relatively range bound last week capped on the upside by $1877 and on the lower side by $1845. 

The price broke down the support at $1845 and the 200 sma at $1791. The RSI suggests there is more downside to come. The recent uptrend could be negated with a fall below the rising trendline at 1780. Seller could gain traction beyond 1760 the November low.

Any meaningful recovery needs to retake the 200 sma at $1791 and $1800 round number to target 1810. Beyond here buyers could look back towards $1845.

  Gold chart

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Commodities Gold

Latest market news

Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
August 11, 2023 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
August 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Oil rig on an grey day
WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
By:
Matt Simpson
August 10, 2023 04:10 AM
    Research
    WTI crude oil analysis: Asian Open – 8th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 7, 2023 11:15 PM
      Research
      WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 7, 2023 01:04 AM
        WTI crude oil, Dow Jones Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 31, 2023 02:20 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.