Gold finds relief as dollar rally pauses – for now

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 9, 2023 2:29 PM
61 views
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

With the lack of any major data, the first half of Thursday’s session was always going to be uninspiring and so it proved. The dollar pulled back; gold bounced back a tad, and indices went down. In the second of today’s session, there isn’t an awful lot either to cause any major data-driven moves. That said, we did just have the weekly US jobless claims number, which came in weaker than expected.

 

  • U.S INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ACTUAL: 211K VS 190K PREVIOUS; EST 195K
  • U.S CONTINUING JOBLESS CLAIMS ACTUAL: 1718K VS 1655K PREVIOUS; EST 1660K

 

This goes against the recent trend of a strong US labour market, as people applied for more unemployment-related benefits than expected.  But this weekly data is quite volatile, and the Fed looks at the trend of the data than individual figures on their own.

Fed looks at trend of data

 

Indeed, just a day earlier we saw firms advertised more job openings than expected, with JOLTS Job Openings climbing to 10.824 million vs 10.546 million eyed. On top of this we have had a strong ADP private sector payrolls report at 242K vs. 197K eye. Last week saw the employment component of the closely watched ISM services PMI come in much hotter at 54.0 compared to 50.0 the month before. The official non-farm payrolls reports have been beating expectations every month since last April. The January print was super-hot at over 500K when less than 200K was expected.

So, you get the picture – the US jobs market is strong, and this is a worry for the Fed looking to reign in on inflationary pressures.

All about NFP and CPI next

 

With today’s only US data release out of the way, it is all about Friday’s US jobs report and then CPI next week. If these macro pointers both come in hotter, or at least match expectations, then that could further raise bets over a 50-basis point rate increase at the Fed’s March 22 meeting.

The market has started to price in a more hawkish Fed after the Chairman Powell warned that the US central bank could ramp up the pace of rate hikes and could keep a tight policy in place for longer. This sent the odds of a 50-basis point rate hike for the March 22 meeting to above 70%. Those expectations could rise further in the event of an above-forecast readings for CPI and/or NFP. You would feel that CPI needs to be significantly lower than expectations to cause a big sell-off in US dollar.

 

Why has gold fallen this week?

 

In short, because of Jerome Powell’s testimony which was littered with many hawkish comments, sending US yields soaring higher, dragging the US dollar with it, and hurting buck-denominated assets like gold and silver. But when we consider that Fed Fund futures are now pricing in a 50bp hike and a higher terminal rate of 5.75%, gold is actually holding its own rather well around $1825.

That said, the path of least resistance is to the downside and the metal faces resistance from several sources, including the above macro factors and technical levels such as $1835.

Can gold make a surprise comeback?

 

For gold to make a stronger recovery, we will have to see a surprise miss on Friday’s NFP. If that happens, it could support stocks, gold and bonds as traders question the likelihood of such an aggressive hike. On a side note, the market may have gotten ahead of itself as Powell did not explicitly say that a 50bp is on the cards. So, there’s definitely room for disappointment if it ends up being a mere 25bp hike on March 22. This therefore makes the upcoming NFP and inflation data very important indeed.

gold

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold XAU USD Metals Precious Metals market

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 12:56 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 11:05 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        Earnings This Week: GameStop, Tencent and Wetherspoons
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 09:29 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.