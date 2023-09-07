Gold has looked healthier on the charts

David Scutt 125
By:  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 3:10 AM
0 views
gold_09
David Scutt 125
By:  ,  Market Analyst

Gold has looked healthier. Having put in a resilient performance in August, grinding higher in what was a traditionally difficult environment, the outlook has turned nasty in recent days, at least when priced in US dollar terms, breaking the uptrend established on August 21 along with the 50-day moving average. It may do the same with the 200-day MA in the near-term, threatening to close below it for the first time in 2023, ushering in the possibility of further losses ahead.

Gold undermined by higher real bond yields 

The drivers behind gold’s pullback are well documents. Benchmark US 10-year real bond yields have moved back to 2%, within touching distance of fresh multi-decade highs. You can that on the chart below which shows the differential in yield between nominal and inflation-protected US Treasuries for the same duration. When real yields are this elevated, it undermines the appeal of gold given it does not provide income for investors.

real yields sept 7

Source: Refinitiv 

USD strength the other key factor

The other big factor is stronger US dollar which has discovered renewed upside momentum recently against almost every currency worldwide, be they G10, EM or in frontier markets. Here’s US dollar index (DXY) which has pushed to six-month highs, largely reflecting unrelenting weakness in the Japanese yen and, more recently, the euro. As the two largest weighting in DXY, their continued underperformance is driving the USD higher, weighing on gold which most investors value against the world’s benchmark currency.

While there are other drivers of price, if you’re taking a directional view on gold, you’re having to evaluate how the US dollar and bond yields will evolve. Right now, the momentum for both is higher.

dxy sept 7

Source: Refinitiv 

On the charts, a break below the 200-day MA may lead to further downside pressure, continuing the series of lower highs seen on the daily since March. On the downside, resistance looms at $1885/oz and again at $1860/oz. On the topside, minor resistance is likely to be found above $1930/oz.

gold sept 7

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Gold Commodities USD Bonds

Latest market news

Crude oil looking fatigued after its breakneck run higher
Yesterday 11:53 PM
Dow Jones, ASX 200 cling to support after strong ISM report: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:13 PM
Oil price rise continues, inflation fears spook Nasdaq
Yesterday 06:49 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks slip as strong ISM data boosts rate hike speculation
Yesterday 03:35 PM
FTSE 100 forecast: Top stocks to watch ahead of FTSE rebalance
Yesterday 01:49 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks slip on inflation worries ahead of ISM services PMI
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Gold articles

gold_10
Gold may be lower against the dollar, but it’s holding up elsewhere
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 02:45 AM
    gold_02
    Gold outlook: Metal could drop as dollar and yields remain supported
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    September 5, 2023 11:00 AM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Gold gains as major market risks subside
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 4, 2023 06:09 AM
        gold_06
        Gold, DAX: Forecast Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 1, 2023 06:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.