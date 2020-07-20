Gold Intrday More Upside Potential

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 20, 2020 11:46 PM
1 views
Gold nuggets
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

On Monday, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and BioNTech released promising phase 1/2 Covid-19 vaccine trial results and are progressing to larger trials. On the other hand, it is reported that U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with President Donald Trump to discuss the Republican's proposed stimulus bill, which is expected to be released this week.


Spot gold gained 0.4% to $1,817.7, the highest level since September 2011. Despite the fact that vaccine's development should be negative to gold, commodity prices were lifted by expansionary fiscal policy, as spot silver jumped 3.0% to $19.90.


From a technical point of view, spot gold is gaining traction as shown on the 1-hour chart. Currently, it remains trading within a bullish channel drawn from mid-June and has broken above its recent consolidation range. Bullish investors might consider $1,804 as the nearest intraday support level, with prices trending test the next resistances at $1,826 and $1,835. Alternatively, a break below $1,804 might trigger a pull-back to the next support at $1,794.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

Indices ahead on good earnings, belief that rate peak is in sight
Yesterday 05:55 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks rise after Meta earnings boost, GDP data
Yesterday 01:02 PM
USD/JPY outlook could change dramatically with key events in focus
Yesterday 10:56 AM
Maserati IPO: everything you need to know about Maserati
Yesterday 09:00 AM
GBP/USD forecast, FTSE forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:54 AM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
Yesterday 05:06 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Gold articles

Research
Gold outlook: Above $2K again as dollar eases
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 20, 2023 01:10 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold, GBP/USD forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 13, 2023 07:10 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold outlook: Metal closes in on all-time high
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 4, 2023 03:30 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Two Trades to Watch: DAX, Gold
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 20, 2023 08:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.