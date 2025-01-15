Gold outlook: CPI in focus as investors keep eye on yields

Bond yields are unlikely to fall back significantly in the near-term, even if we see a small miss in US inflation data today. This should keep the upside limited for gold. Therefore, we are still quite cautious when it comes to near-term gold outlook, even if we ultimately expect to see gold rising to $3,000 later this year.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:30 PM
gold_01
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold was up for the second day ahead of US inflation data, threatening to break higher. However, bond yields are unlikely to fall back significantly in the near-term, even if we see a small miss in US inflation data today. This should keep the upside limited for gold. Therefore, we are still quite cautious when it comes to near-term gold outlook, even if we ultimately expect to see gold rising to $3,000 later this year.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

 

Gold outlook: all about bond markets

 

It is the bond markets where investors’ attention remains firmly fixated on, not just those involved in gold but for equity and FX traders too. Bond yields have been surging higher in recent days across the world, all due to rising expectations that interest rate are likely to remain tight for longer, mainly in the US, but European rate expectations have also been repriced higher somewhat - most notably in the UK. In Japan, investors are growing confident that the Bank of Japan is going to start lifting rates further from their ultra-low levels and bring monetary policy a little closer to the rest of the world.

 

In the last couple of days, though, we have seen a bit of a pullback in those expectations thanks to release of weaker-than-expected US PPI on Tuesday and UK CPI earlier today. This has allowed gold to rise a little in the last couple of days.

 

The focus is now turning to the US CPI report. A weaker set of inflation data could cause the metal to further strength while hotter data should be bad news for all low-yielding currencies and zero-yielding assets alike.

 

Today’s CPI report will come hot on the heels of the much stronger December jobs report than was expected on Friday, and the recent upsurge in oil prices – all helping to fuel expectations that inflation is going to remain sticky.

 

Beyond data and oil prices, it is Trump’s threat of tariffs that is the main driver behind rising inflationary expectations. So far, his rhetoric has not softened, through reports suggest he may apply tariffs more gradually to help limit inflation.

 

Therefore, if we are to see bond yields and the US dollar reverse more meaningfully, expectations about Federal Reserve rate cuts will have to be brought significantly forward from currently pricing of October for the first cut.

 

In the coming months, this will mostly depend on how the new US government will proceed with its policy of tariffs and how that might impact inflation, plus the impact of oil prices. In the short term, only the trend of incoming data will be able to impact those expectations. The impact of individual data releases will therefore be limited - as we will likely find out with the CPI release later on.

 

Anyway, CPI inflation is seen rising to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% the previous month, while core CPI is expected to remain unchanged at 3.3%. On a month-on-month basis, they are seen printing 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

 

Technical gold outlook: key levels to watch

 

gold outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

Gold was again trying to break above the resistance trend of its recent consolidation pattern to the upside, ahead of the inflation data. Earlier this week, it found support at $2660, and managed to hold above the 6-month-old bullish trend line once again. The trend line comes in around the $2640-50 area. We will turn tactically bearish on the gold price outlook should this trend line break down. Unless that happens, our gold outlook is neutral at current levels. The next level of resistance comes in around $2695, followed by $2710.

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas XAU/USD Metals Precious metals CPI

Latest market news

GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:33 AM
Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
Today 02:49 AM
USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
Today 02:16 AM
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
Yesterday 10:50 PM
USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of December High
Yesterday 08:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Gold articles

Gold trading
Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:49 AM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of December High
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:02 PM
      Research
      Tentative signs of reversals for EUR/USD, commodity FX: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 13, 2025 11:48 PM
        downtrend chart
        Gold, Silver: Bullish Run Reversed as Key Risk Events loom
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 13, 2025 10:12 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.