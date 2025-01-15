Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited

Last week I warned that gold’s gains appeared dubious, and that they could sucker-punch bulls. And it seems they did. And while I suspect another leg or two lower, we could find its downside limited when we weigh up the supporting factors for gold.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 2:49 AM
Gold trading
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Last week I warned that gold’s gains appeared dubious, and that they could sucker-punch bulls. And it seems they did. While the low-liquidity rally continued a touch higher than I had in mind, momentum most certainly turned lower on Monday with a bearish engulfing candle. Not only did it respect trend resistance from the record high, but the engulfing candle formed around 2720 resistance and the weekly VPOC (volume point of control) I had originally pencilled in as a potential reversal point.

 

I therefore suspect we could see prices recycle lower within the ascending triangle. But I am also on guard for a downside break and retest of the November low.

20250115goldD1

 

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

 

Before we get all-out bearish, there are many supportive feature for gold, a market which seems far more likely to print new record highs this year than not. It remains in a strong uptrend on the weekly chart, which is bobbing nicely along the 20-week EMA. A small symmetrical triangle or pennant appears to be in the making and last week’s bullish candle was accompanied with strong volumes. Fundamentals also remain strong.

20250115goldH1

 

  • The uncertainty around a Trump Presidency is likely to see gold attract safe-haven flows
  • Central bank buying remains strong According to gold.org
  • ETF inflows pushed assets under management to a record high of US$271 billion
  • While physical gold trading gold volumes were down -24% in December, they were up 39% overall for the year

 

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

 

Gold futures market positioning – COT report

Futures market positioning also any retracement may be on the small side. Large speculators and managed funds remain heavily net-long but without being at a sentiment extreme, and both sets of traders increased their gross-long exposure which pushed net-long exposure higher. Speculative volume (volumes for both traders combined) also increased for the first week in three while gross-short exposure remains low.

20250115cotGold

 

  

Gold futures technical analysis

The decline from the monthly R1 (2735.8) and trend resistance appears to have come in one wave, which suggest at least one more leg lower. A mild bounce from the cycle low is in motion, and the bias is to fade into moves up to 2700 in anticipation of a move down to the monthly pivot point (2666.5).

20250115cotGoldH4

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold XAU/USD Metals APAC session

Latest market news

USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
Today 02:16 AM
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
Yesterday 10:50 PM
USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of December High
Yesterday 08:02 PM
Pre-CPI USD Price Action Setups: SPX Pullback after DXY Stretch
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Imminent
Yesterday 06:25 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Gold trading
Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:49 AM
    Graph showing a slow uptrend
    USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 02:16 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 10:50 PM
        Research
        USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 09:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.