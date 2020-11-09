Gold Vaccine Breakthrough Caused Fundamental Changes

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 9, 2020 9:43 PM
2 views
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Spot gold tumbled 4.5% on Monday, the largest daily decline since August and wiped out all of its gains made last week. Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior infection in the first interim efficacy analysis from a phase 3 study.

This breakthrough could be disruptive to gold prices in the longer-term, as the rally of the precious metal started from March was largely, directly or indirectly, driven by the global pandemic.

From a technical point of view, spot gold's downside risks re-emerged as shown on the daily chart. A bearish evening star pattern may have formed in the past few session, where a breakthrough from the declining line may be proven to be a false break. The level at $1,921 might be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $1,848 and $1,775 respectively.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Commodities Gold

Latest market news

Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
August 11, 2023 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
August 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Oil rig on an grey day
WTI crude oil and natural gas fan fears of another round of inflation
By:
Matt Simpson
August 10, 2023 04:10 AM
    Research
    WTI crude oil analysis: Asian Open – 8th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 7, 2023 11:15 PM
      Research
      WTI crude oil, EUR/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 7, 2023 01:04 AM
        WTI crude oil, Dow Jones Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 31, 2023 02:20 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.