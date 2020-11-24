Hong Kong Hang Seng Index Upside Breakout

November 24, 2020 9:42 PM
Market sentiment was lifted by promising Covid-19 vaccine trail results from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, as investors are looking forward to post-Covid-19 economic recovery. On the other hand, China's November official Manufacturing PMI and Caixin Manufacturing PMI will be released next Monday (Nov 30) and Tuesday (Dec 1), both expected to hold at recent highs.

On a daily chart, Hong Kong Hang Seng Index has gathered more upside momentum as it has just broken above a bullish flag pattern. The 20-day moving average has moved further above the 50-day one. The level at 25,750 may be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at 27,620 and 28,600 respectively.



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Indices China

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.