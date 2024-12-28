Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024

An unfortunate combination of factors drove the price of cocoa futures through the chocolate factory's roof in 2024. And unless circumstances change, large chocolate drops could be off the menu in 2025.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:30 PM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Cocoa is not a market I tend to track too closely. But I made a mental note to, upon seeing a national grocery chain increase the price of their home brand chocolate by 60%. $4.00 is still not a huge amount to pay for a slab of alleged Belgian dark chocolate. But it tasted much nicer at $2.50.

 

However, having since seen the raging bull market on cocoa prices this year, I’ll not complain with the 60% hike on nature’s anti-depressant. Cocoa futures have surged 220.5% from January’s low, before doubling in price with a 101.2% rally from the October low following a multi-month rally. And that saw prices accelerate above its falling wedge target before stopping just shy of the 13k level.

 

Cocoa Futures monthly

 

An unfortunate combination of factors help explain the surge of cocoa prices

  • Supply deficits in major cocoa-producing countries Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire due to disease outbreaks, aging trees and extreme weather conditions exacerbated by El Niño.
  • Persistent dry weather in West Africa has lowered yields.
  • The availability of cocoa beans were also lower, thanks to EU’s deforestation-free regulations
  • Global demand has surged
  • All the above helped fuel speculative bets and panic buying from producers, further sending prices surging higher.

 

 

Are chocolate drops off the menu?

Not necessarily. But they may be on the small side. We’ve seen a strong rally in December but prices are perhaps a bit extended from their 10-day EMA (exponential moving average). The daily RSI (14) also reached its highest level since March and well within the overbought zone at 86.5.

 

Note that the 20-day EMA sits near a 38.2% Fibonacci ratio and June high around 10,300, which could make it an ideal for chocolate ‘dip’ buyers to return. And until we see a significant shift in the fundamentals supporting cocoa prices, I could be looking at even higher prices for confectionary in 2025.

 

Cocoa Futures daily

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas Cocoa APAC session

Latest market news

US Economy Proves Stronger-Than-Expected in 2024
Today 11:00 AM
USD/CAD Breakout: Insights on Extremes in Sentiment & Momentum
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
Yesterday 07:00 AM
2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
December 27, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Bitcoin Fundamental Outlook
December 27, 2024 08:00 AM
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 26, 2024 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Australian flag
Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 07:00 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
      By:
      David Song
      December 20, 2024 02:45 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 19, 2024 10:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.