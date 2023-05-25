Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY probes 140 ahead of Core PCE

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 4:37 PM
15 views
Japanese Flag
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/JPY takeaways

  • After this morning’s strong US data, traders are now pricing in a nearly 75% chance of another 25bps rate hike from the Fed by July.
  • Tomorrow’s US Core PCE report, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, is the key fundamental data release to watch.
  • USD/JPY remains in a bullish short-term trend, with room to extend its rally toward 142.00 before encountering meaningful resistance.

USD/JPY fundamental analysis

Debt ceiling, schmebt ceiling.

Despite a potentially worrying lack of progress toward a US debt ceiling deal ahead of next week’s deadline (and the accompanying news that ratings agency Fitch has put the US credit rating on negative watch for a potential downgrade), the US dollar is the strongest major currency on the day.

Part of the boost comes from economic data: This morning, Q1 GDP for the US was revised to 1.3% q/q, beating expectations for a 1.1% print, and initial unemployment claims came in at just 229K, solidly below the 249K reading anticipated by economists.

With both backward-looking and coincident data showing a stronger-than-expected US economy, traders have started to seriously consider the prospect of another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Once seen as a longshot, traders are now pricing in a nearly 3-in-4 chance that we could get another 25bps increase in one of the next two Fed meetings, per the CME’s FedWatch tool:

 aacme_fedwatch_july_rate_hike_odds_fed_05252023

Source: CME FedWatch

Tomorrow’s Core PCE report, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, will be the economic data highlight for the week, with economists looking for a 0.3% m/m print that would leave the year-over-year rate steady at 4.6%. A higher-than-expected reading here would increase the market’s expectations for another Fed hike, marking a particularly sharp divergence with the BOJ’s ongoing easy monetary policy.

Japanese yen technical analysis – USD/JPY daily chart

 aausdjpy_daily_chart_japanese_yen_technical_analysis_2023_05_25

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

Looking at the daily USD/JPY chart, rates continue to rise within a well-defined 2-week bullish channel. The pair has now eclipsed its year-to-date high near 138.00, and as of writing, rates are peeking out above the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the October-January drop near 139.60.

A clean break above that level (perhaps helped along by a hot Core PCE reading tomorrow) would leave little in the way of nearby resistance until closer to 142.00, where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and a minor high from November converge. Only a break back below the bullish channel and previous-resistance-turned-support at 138.00 would erase the near-term bullish bias.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD/JPY Forex Fed Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Dow forecast: Debt limit impasse and bear trend continue
Today 04:36 PM
$80 Oil, despite current weakness?
Today 02:21 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI struggles despite OPEC+ cuts, stronger US economy
Today 01:19 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise as Nvidia soars, US GDP is revised higher
Today 01:09 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:56 AM
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: No stopping the AI rally for NVIDIA stock
Today 09:59 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest USD/JPY articles

Research
USD/JPY analysis: PMIs perk up, supply chain pressures ease
By:
Matt Simpson
May 23, 2023 02:48 AM
    Market chart
    EUR/USD, USD/JPY outlook: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 22, 2023 07:27 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY analysis: Yen strengthens on hot inflation figures
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 19, 2023 12:41 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY analysis: Asia’s slowing trade is a growing problem
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 18, 2023 01:19 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.