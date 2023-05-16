Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY uptrend intact as bulls eye 138.00

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 6:35 PM
12 views
Japanese Flag
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Japanese yen takeaways

  • Traders will get the latest updates on Q1 GDP, Industrial Production, Trade Balance, and National CPI data out of Japan over the next 48 hours.
  • USD/JPY found support at its rising trend line and 50-day EMA last week, keeping the near-term bullish bias intact.
  • The next resistance level to watch will be the year-to-date high near 138.00.

Japanese yen fundamental analysis

Ahead of this weekend’s G7 summit in Hiroshima, it’s a big week for Japanese economic data. Over the next 48 hours, traders will be treated to the latest updates on Q1 GDP, Industrial Production, Trade Balance, and National CPI data.

Outside of traditional economic data, it’s also notable that the Prime Minister Kishida has called for the BOJ to exam the sustainability of recent wage increases, a possible precursor to an eventual hawkish shift in monetary and/or fiscal policy, though like everything in Japan, that may take longer than many traders would hope to bear fruit.

japanese_yen_fundamental_analysis_economic_calendar_20230516

Source: StoneX

Japanese yen technical analysis – USD/JPY daily chart

Turning our attention to the daily chart of USD/JPY, rates remain in an uptrend after testing rising trend line support and the 50-day EMA midway through last week. Today’s rally is particularly impressive given this morning’s lackluster US data, with retail sales rising by just 0.4% month-over-month, half of the projected 0.8% gain:

japanese_yen_technical_analysis_usdjpy_daily_chart_05162023

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

Moving forward, USD/JPY has little in the way of nearby resistance, and bulls may therefore look to drive the pair back toward its year-to-date high near 138.00, especially if Japanese economic data comes in worse than expected. At this point, only a bearish reversal back down below the confluence of the rising trend line and 50-day EMA near 134.50 would erase the current bullish bias and open the door for additional losses.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Japan Forex USD JPY Technical Analysis

Latest market news

S&P500, Gold dip on fears over debt ceiling talks
Today 05:57 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI bottom? - Technical Tuesday
Today 04:17 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Long-term view remains bullish
Today 01:02 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks fall with debt ceiling talks in focus
Today 12:50 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:48 PM
Alibaba FY2023 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
Today 08:42 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Japan articles

Research
Yen outlook: The BOJ tease yen traders with policy shift
By:
Matt Simpson
May 9, 2023 03:27 AM
    Research
    The Yen repatriation trade appears to be back in play
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 28, 2023 02:45 AM
      Japanese Flag
      Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      March 24, 2023 04:00 PM
        Research
        European Open: BOJ members discussed tweaking YCC, Jan minutes reveal
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 15, 2023 06:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.